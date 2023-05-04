Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market to Reach USD 8.1 Bn by 2028, rising at a 6.4% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market size stood at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 8.1 Bn by 2028. The global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2028.



Companies in the PCR market have stepped up the manufacturing of nasal swab PCR assays to provide accurate and dependable COVID-19 viral testing. It has been discovered, nevertheless, that the timing, handling, kind, storage, and processing of sample collection have a significant impact on how accurately RT-PCR findings can be generated.

Request Sample Report to Grow Your Business: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=830

The tests can only identify infections that are in progress; they are unable to determine if a person has previously been affected. A false negative result could arise if the sample is not collected correctly or if a person is tested too soon after viral exposure or in the later stage of the infection. Nevertheless, companies in the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market are expected to increase their output capacity for PCR testing considering the rise in frequency of current and potential infectious illnesses.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 3.7 billion people worldwide have herpes simplex virus type 1. Prevalence of several infectious illnesses is increasing. This is likely to fuel market demand for diagnostic products, thus accelerating the growth of the global market. Growth in R&D in genetic engineering, forensic science, and advanced molecular biology is anticipated to drive the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

Research in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and microbiological quality control has proven the importance of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method. The method is also extensively applied in genetic engineering, which is likely to drive the global industry.



Get Customized Solution to Meet Your Research Requirements: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=830

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Growth Drivers

Small amounts of RNA from samples are amplified using PCR technology to create deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which is replicated until SARS-CoV-2, if present, is detected. The PCR test has become the industry standard for diagnosing COVID-19, since its usage was approved in February 2020. Laboratories and research institutions choose it because of its precise, practical, and dependable results. High demand for RT-PCR assays for the identification of COVID-19 infection is likely to drive revenue generation opportunities for the global market





Increase in R&D spending, advances in pharmacogenomics, and tendency of the people to self-diagnose illnesses as a preventative precaution are driving market development. Additionally, development of digital PCR technology, which is efficient in detection of cancer, is anticipated to fuel industry growth during the forecast period.



Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Regional Landscape

Surge in prevalence of different forms of cancer and metabolic illnesses in North America is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the North America market



Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Key Players

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=830<ype=S

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Instruments

Standard PCR

RT PCR

Digital PCR

Reagents

Consumables

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals

Academic & Research Organizations

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com