Global Hydrocolloids Market Size To Worth USD 19.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.6%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydrocolloids Market Size is to grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the projected period. The global hydrocolloids market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for hydrocolloids in various industries. The growing popularity of natural and organic hydrocolloids is one of the major drivers of market growth. The increasing demand for convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, and functional foods is also driving the growth of the market.

Hydrocolloids are a type of polymers that are widely used in a variety of industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. Long-chain molecules with the ability to interact with water and form gels make hydrocolloids useful as thickeners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. The increasing popularity of processed and convenience foods, as well as increased awareness of the health benefits of organic and natural ingredients, are driving the hydrocolloids market. In Asia Pacific's emerging economies, demand for thickeners and gelling agents is being driven by the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, personal care, and food and beverage industries. The increased use of hydrocolloid-based building materials, combined with rising demand from the cosmetics industry, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the high demand for thickening and gelling applications in the food and beverage industries is expected to boost sales. The demand for hydrocolloids is increasing as consumers become more health-conscious and demand more natural and organic products. Hydrocolloids market growth is expected to be driven by rising consumption of hydrocolloids in conjunction with personal care and cosmetic ingredients over the forecast period. However, regulatory restrictions on the use of certain hydrocolloids, such as carrageenan, in food applications, can also limit their use in the market. This has led to increased research and development efforts toward finding suitable alternatives that are acceptable to regulatory bodies and meet consumer demands.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Hydrocolloids Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Xanthan Gum, Gelatin, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Alginates, Pectin, and Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), By Function (Gelling, Thickening, Stabilizing, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The xanthan gum segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market over the predicted period.

The global hydrocolloids market is divided into five categories: xanthan gum, gelatin, carrageenan, guar gum, alginates, pectin, and carboxy methyl cellulose. Among these, the xanthan gum segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market during the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to xanthan gum's wide range of applications in food and other industries, as well as its ability to provide unique functional properties such as high viscosity, excellent stability, and good suspension properties. Xanthan gum is a microbial polysaccharide produced by the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris through the fermentation of glucose and other sugars.

The thickening hydrocolloids segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market over the forecast period.

The global hydrocolloids market is divided into gelling, thickening, stabilizing, and other functions. The thickening hydrocolloids segment is expected to account for the majority of the global hydrocolloids market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed due to the increasing demand for convenience foods and beverages, which require the use of thickening agents to improve their texture and stability.

The food & beverage segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market during the projected period.

The global hydrocolloids market is classified into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Among these, the food and beverage segment is expected to account for the majority of the global hydrocolloids market during the forecast period. The increased demand for processed and convenience foods that require hydrocolloids to improve texture and stability can be attributed to the expansion of the segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market during the predicted timeframe.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market and is anticipated to continue to dominate during the forecast period. The region's growing population, urbanization, and disposable income levels are driving demand for processed and convenience foods, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. The growing demand for bakery and confectionery products is also driving demand for hydrocolloids in the region. North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global hydrocolloids market during the predicted period. The growing preference for convenience foods, as well as the need to reduce costs and improve product quality, are driving demand for hydrocolloids in this industry. The food processing industry in North America is highly developed and advanced, and it is a major consumer of hydrocolloids.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Hydrocolloids Market include Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd., Fufeng Group, Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Associated Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Ingredion, Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Palsgaard A/S, Darling Ingredients Inc., DSM, Nexira, BASF SE, and Others.

