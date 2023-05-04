Prison Fellowship’s Statement After United States Senate Declares April 2023 as Second Chance Month

Washington, D.C., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after the United States Senate declared April 2023 as Second Chance Month. The resolution was led by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) with a companion text carried by Representatives David Trone (D-MD), Bruce Westerman (R-AR), and Don Bacon (R-NE).

“I applaud Senators Klobuchar and Cramer and their colleagues in the United States Senate for joining in the work of Prison Fellowship and over 800 partners to celebrate Second Chance Month and remove barriers to earned success among Americans who have paid their debt to society,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Through laws and culture that offer second chances, our nation can become safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

“Each of us is crafted in God’s image and more than our worst decision. That is no less true for men and women with a criminal record," said Heather Rice-Minus, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Prison Fellowship. "We are humbled that the United States Senate is again celebrating Second Chance Month with Prison Fellowship and our business, law enforcement, faith-based, civil rights, and bipartisan partners. We hope this resolution will encourage lawmakers to remove unfair and unnecessary barriers to work, housing, education, civic engagement, and other foundations for a life of productivity and purpose.”

Background

Prison Fellowship first founded the movement to celebrate April as Second Chance Month in 2017.

The United States Senate’s Second Chance Month declaration follows prior Presidential proclamations in 2023, 2022 , and 2021 as well as the previous administration.

In 2023, 22 states and the District of Columbia joined Prison Fellowship and over 850 organizations in proclaiming April as Second Chance Month® and highlighting the barriers facing the one in three American adults with a criminal record.

Thanks to the leadership of Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the United States also passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest nonprofit, serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 45 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.