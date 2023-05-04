Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.



• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: May 4, 2023, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Replay: Available on Friday, May 5, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs. 2. The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by 43% to $248,175 as compared to $173,828 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Compared to the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, fee income in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 91% from $129,904. This increase in fee income was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets, both as compared to the first quarter of 2022 as well as the most recently completed fourth quarter of 2022. 3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 4. At March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $4.1 million, and working capital of $4.6 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited) December 31, 2022



Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,152,433 $ 4,230,916 Marketable securities 2,988,060 - Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,153,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022, respectively 683,863 589,599 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,188 100,973 Total current assets 4,917,544 4,921,488 Fixed assets, net 59,274 65,388 Operating lease ROU assets 286,551 323,509 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 5,319,435 $ 5,366,451 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 199,672 $ 196,405 Accounts payable 25,440 71,079 Accrued expenses and other 46,730 34,379 Deferred revenue 11,921 - Total current liabilities 283,763 301,863 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 216,943 267,723 Total liabilities 500,706 569,586 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 as of March 31, 2023 and 33,150,396 as of December 31, 2022 3,351 3,315 Additional paid-in capital 127,634,493 127,150,027 Accumulated deficit (122,819,115 ) (122,356,477 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,818,729 4,796,865 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,319,435 $ 5,366,451



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Fee income $ 248,175 $ 173,828 Operating expenses 587,799 600,698 Research and development 149,222 148,825 Total expenses 737,021 749,523 Operating loss (488,846 ) (575,695 ) Net investment income (loss) 26,208 (52,653 ) Net loss $ (462,638 ) $ (628,348 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,286,648 31,650,396



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923 Net loss - - - (628,348 ) (628,348 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 31,650,396 3,165 123,467,886 (120,315,476 ) 3,155,575 Balance, January 1, 2023 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 127,150,027 $ (122,356,477 ) $ 4,796,865 Exercise of warrants 358,891 36 484,466 - 484,502 Net loss - - - (462,638 ) (462,638 ) Balance, March 31, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (122,819,115 ) $ 4,818,729





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)