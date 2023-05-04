Immuneering Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

- Positive Initial Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamic and Safety Data for IMM-1-104 Universal-RAS Program presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting -



-First demonstration of novel deep cyclic inhibition mechanism in humans, with IMM-1-104 achieving significant levels of PK Cmax and a half-life of approximately two hours as predicted -

- Study timeline for IMM-1-104 accelerated: recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) now expected in early 2024-

- Pharmacodynamic data support potential to evaluate preliminary efficacy sooner than expected -

- Completed $30 million underwritten offering; Projected cash runway extended into 2025 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided business updates.

“2023 has already been transformative for Immuneering, headlined by initial Phase 1 PK, PD, and safety data for IMM-1-104 presented at AACR, which we believe demonstrated the profile necessary for deep cyclic inhibition for the first time in humans. We are excited by the data, which we believe de-risks key elements of our universal-RAS program,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “In addition, we are delighted to have achieved significant levels of PK Cmax earlier than expected, which has enabled us to accelerate our study timeline. We now expect to announce a recommended Phase 2 dose in early 2024, which provides us an opportunity to assess potential preliminary efficacy earlier than anticipated. In connection with our initial data announcement at AACR, we were also pleased to announce the completion of a successful $30 million financing, which extends our cash runway into 2025. 2023 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Immuneering as we continue to expeditiously advance IMM-1-104 in the clinic. We look forward to providing further updates later in the year.”

Corporate Highlights

Positive Initial Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamic and Safety Data for IMM-1-104 Universal-RAS Program presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting: In April 2023, Immuneering presented initial Phase 1 PK, PD and safety data for IMM-1-104 at the AACR annual meeting. Data presented at AACR (as of the April 10, 2023 cutoff date) support IMM-1-104’s potential to address a broad population of patients with RAS mutant tumors and provide the first demonstration of the profile necessary for its novel deep cyclic inhibition mechanism in humans, with IMM-1-104 achieving significant levels of PK Cmax and a half-life of approximately two hours as predicted. IMM-1-104 was well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities or serious adverse events observed. In addition, the pharmacodynamic data supports the potential to evaluate preliminary efficacy sooner than expected and RP2D is now expected in early 2024.



Near-Term Milestone Expectations

IMM-1-104

Additional trial updates expected on a periodic basis.

RP2D and additional safety data expected in early 2024.

IMM-6-415

IND filing expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023 were $91.5 million, compared with $105.5 million as of December 31, 2022.



Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023 were $91.5 million, compared with $105.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses for the first quarter ended 2023, were $10.2 million compared with $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to higher clinical costs related to the company’s lead program and increased personnel to support ongoing research and development activities.



: R&D expenses for the first quarter ended 2023, were $10.2 million compared with $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to higher clinical costs related to the company’s lead program and increased personnel to support ongoing research and development activities. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $4.5 million compared with $4.0 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in G&A is primarily attributed to an increase in headcount in the company’s general and administrative functions to support the business, and costs related to operating as a public company.



G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $4.5 million compared with $4.0 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in G&A is primarily attributed to an increase in headcount in the company’s general and administrative functions to support the business, and costs related to operating as a public company. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $13.6 million, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.49 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



2023 Financial Guidance

Based on cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as of March 31, 2023, including estimated net proceeds from the April 2023 underwritten offering, and current operating plans, the company expects its cash runway to extend into 2025.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-1-104, the design, enrollment criteria and conduct of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial, the translation of preclinical data into human clinical data, the ability of initial clinical data to de-risk IMM-1-104 and be confirmed as the study progresses, including the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and potential efficacy of IMM-1-104; the potential advantages and effectiveness of the company’s clinical and preclinical candidates, the timing of additional trial updates, recommended phase 2 dose and additional safety data, the indications to be pursued by Immuneering in the Phase 2a portion of the study, the timing of submission of the IND for IMM-6-415, the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, its current business plans and cash runway, and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies, and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

Nugent Communications

617-460-3579

gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contacts:

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

619-916-7620

laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Gilmartin Group

332-895-3225

kiki@gilmartinir.com

IMMUNEERING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ — $ 183,698 Cost of revenue — 90,846 Gross profit — 92,852 Operating expenses Research and development 10,210,926 9,058,545 General and administrative 4,461,331 3,951,866 Amortization of intangible asset 7,317 8,103 Total operating expenses 14,679,574 13,018,514 Loss from operations (14,679,574 ) (12,925,662 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 831,274 132,506 Other income (expense) 244,129 (103,218 ) Net loss $ (13,604,171 ) $ (12,896,374 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 26,442,216 26,359,080 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gains (losses) from marketable securities 30,626 (118,386 ) Comprehensive Loss $ (13,573,545 ) $ (13,014,760 )



