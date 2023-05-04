iRhythm Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue of $111.4 million, a 20.6% increase compared to first quarter 2022

Gross margin of 67.9%, a 100 basis point improvement compared to first quarter 2022

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $176.3 million as of March 31, 2023

Updated fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of approximately $480 million to $490 million

Recent Operational Highlights

Comparative effectiveness of ambulatory monitors for arrhythmia diagnosis ("CAMELOT") presentation at ACC.23/WCC in March demonstrated that Zio ® XT associated with the highest diagnostic yield, lowest retesting rates, and fastest time to clinical diagnosis compared to other ambulatory ECG monitors 1,2,3

"Entering 2023, we achieved significant growth in our core US business, building upon the solid momentum we had exiting the prior year," said Quentin Blackford, iRhythm’s President and CEO. “Our teams continued to build upon the discipline and rigor introduced in the back half of last year to capture key strategic wins, driven by a continued push into primary care as well as increasing penetration into large and national accounts. The strength of the quarter was fueled by registration volumes in our Zio XT business, including another record quarter of new account openings.”

"Notably, a steady cadence of positive clinical data has continued to demonstrate Zio's competitive differentiation in the marketplace. The CAMELOT study - the first and largest of its kind - found Zio XT monitoring is associated with the highest diagnostic yield and lowest likelihood of retesting1,2 compared to other monitoring services and strongly supports Zio’s unique value proposition to iRhythm’s customers and payers. With momentum in our core business, progress being made to capture sizable market opportunities, and significant milestones on the horizon, I couldn't be more excited about our future at iRhythm," concluded Mr. Blackford.

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased 20.6% to $111.4 million, from $92.4 million during the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by Zio XT and AT volume growth slightly offset by a decline in net average selling price.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $75.7 million, up 22.5% from $61.8 million during the same period in 2022, while gross margins were 67.9%, up from 66.9% during the same period in 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to increased volume and a reduction in costs per unit.

Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $109.5 million, compared to $83.4 million during the same period in 2022. This increase in adjusted operating expenses resulted primarily from increased payroll-related costs to support growth in operations. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $115.2 million, compared to $110.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $33.4 million, or a loss of $1.10 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $23.7 million, or a loss of $0.80 per share, for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $39.1 million, or a loss of $1.29 per share, compared with net loss of $50.6 million, or a loss of $1.71 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $176.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

2023 Annual Guidance

iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2023 to grow approximately 17% to 19% compared to prior year results, ranging from $480 million to $490 million. Gross margin for the full year 2023 is expected to range from 69% to 70% and adjusted operating expenses are expected to range between $417 and $427 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2023 is expected to range from approximately negative 0.5% to 0.5% of revenues.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted operating expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. See the schedules attached to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. We have not reconciled our adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates for full year 2023 because certain items that impact these figures are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash operating charges for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization as well as non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, impairment and restructuring charges, and transformation costs.

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted operating expenses:

impairment and restructuring charges, and

transformation costs include one-time professional services and severance costs to augment and restructure the organization to use both outsourced and offshore resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those on the Form 10-Q expected to be filed on or about May 4, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,804 $ 78,832 Short-term investments 123,533 134,312 Accounts receivable, net 49,557 49,918 Inventory 16,388 15,155 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,608 10,555 Total current assets 253,890 288,772 Property and equipment, net 82,208 75,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,301 60,666 Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 25,440 22,252 Total assets $ 421,701 $ 448,222 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,778 $ 7,517 Accrued liabilities 54,607 65,497 Deferred revenue 3,486 3,051 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 14,032 13,031 Total current liabilities 81,903 89,096 Debt, noncurrent portion 34,939 34,935 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,013 1,307 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 82,012 83,072 Total liabilities 199,867 208,410 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 30 28 Additional paid-in capital 783,182 762,380 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69 ) (396 ) Accumulated deficit (561,309 ) (522,200 ) Total stockholders’ equity 221,834 239,812 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 421,701 $ 448,222





IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 111,436 $ 92,378 Cost of revenue 35,755 30,619 Gross profit 75,681 61,759 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,842 10,542 Selling, general and administrative 100,343 73,158 Impairment and restructuring charges — 26,608 Total operating expenses 115,185 110,308 Loss from operations (39,504 ) (48,549 ) Interest expense (950 ) (2,029 ) Other income, net 1,432 16 Loss before income taxes (39,022 ) (50,562 ) Income tax provision 87 47 Net loss $ (39,109 ) $ (50,609 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (1.29 ) $ (1.71 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 30,297 29,596





IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Net loss $ (39,109 ) $ (50,609 ) Income tax provision 87 47 Depreciation and amortization 3,576 3,143 Interest expense 950 2,029 Interest income (1,434 ) (132 ) Stock-based compensation 18,251 13,903 Impairment and restructuring charges — 26,608 Transformation costs 5,686 258 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,993 ) $ (4,753 )



