Jamf Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q1 total revenue year-over-year growth of 22% to $132.2 million

ARR year-over-year growth of 21% to $526.6 million as of March 31, 2023

Cash flow provided by operations of $68.2 million for the TTM ended March 31, 2023, or 14% of TTM total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $72.8 million for the TTM ended March 31, 2023, or 14% of TTM total revenue



MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Jamf is pleased to report that our first quarter of 2023 marks the 12th consecutive quarter where Jamf outperformed expectations,” said Dean Hager, CEO. “This performance, amid the backdrop of a difficult macroeconomic environment, is a testament to Jamf’s strong business fundamentals and exceptional execution by our team. Over the three years since filing for our IPO, Jamf has added over $300 million of total ARR, including $100 million from its new line of security solutions. This market demand provides resiliency in a challenging economy and tremendous opportunity when market conditions improve.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR of $526.6 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

: ARR of $526.6 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue of $132.2 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $132.2 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $102.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $80.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $108.4 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $87.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

: GAAP gross profit of $102.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $80.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $108.4 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $87.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating loss of $25.5 million, or (19)% of total revenue, compared to $23.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, or 5% of total revenue, compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

: GAAP operating loss of $25.5 million, or (19)% of total revenue, compared to $23.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, or 5% of total revenue, compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $68.2 million for the TTM ended March 31, 2023, or 14% of TTM total revenue, compared to $58.2 million for the TTM ended March 31, 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $72.8 million for the TTM ended March 31, 2023, or 14% of TTM total revenue, compared to $61.9 million for the TTM ended March 31, 2022.



A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Jamf Announces CEO Transition Plan, Appoints John Strosahl as Chief Executive Officer

Jamf today also announced a CEO transition plan, appointing John Strosahl as Chief Executive Officer to succeed retiring Chief Executive Officer Dean Hager, effective September 2, 2023.

Mr. Strosahl, who currently serves as Jamf’s President and Chief Operating Officer, has been with the company since 2015. Mr. Strosahl first joined the company to lead Jamf’s global revenue organization as Chief Revenue Officer and was promoted to Jamf Chief Operating Officer in 2020 and President in 2022. Since joining Jamf, Mr. Strosahl has made an incredible impact on the business, including driving Jamf’s shift from license revenue to recurring revenue and expanding Jamf’s reach globally.

Mr. Hager will remain a member of Jamf’s Board of Directors following his retirement as Chief Executive Officer and will work closely with Mr. Strosahl to facilitate a seamless transition. Mr. Strosahl will also join Jamf’s Board of Directors, effective concurrently with his promotion to Chief Executive Officer.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the first quarter serving more than 72,500 customers with 30.8 million total devices on our platform.

Showcased new ways Jamf is empowering IT, simplifying access for users with ZTNA as part of Jamf Connect, and protecting company resources with key conditional access partnerships with Microsoft, AWS and Google during the second annual Spring Event.

Expanded strategic partnership with Okta to deliver best-in-class identity security utilizing Apple’s Platform Single Sign-on and Enrollment Single Sign-on.

Joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software vendors and managed security providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Launched Jamf Executive Threat Protection, an advanced detection and response tool designed for mobile devices that provides organizations with an efficient, remote method to monitor devices and respond to advanced attacks.

Jamf Safe Internet, a best-in-class web content filtering and threat protection solution for education, launched support for Google Chromebook and announced it will become available for Windows PCs starting this summer.

Released Employee Badge with Jamf Trust in partnership with SwiftConnect, bringing modernized access to physical workspaces with digital employee badges.

Earned Corporate Vision’s 2023 Security Award for the “Most Advanced Workplace Device Management Solution,” reinforcing the importance of a strong device management solution in an organization’s security posture.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $133.5 to $135.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $4.5 to $5.5 million

For the full year 2023, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $559.0 to $563.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $41.0 to $43.0 million

To assist with modeling, for the second quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.5 million and $42.0 million, respectively. In addition, for the second quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $31.4 million and $107.4 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 4, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on May 4, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal settlement, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, and system transformation costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships and investments, statements related to our CEO transition, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,340 $ 224,338 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $427 and $445 84,392 88,163 Income taxes receivable 806 465 Deferred contract costs 18,780 17,652 Prepaid expenses 22,903 14,331 Other current assets 6,535 6,097 Total current assets 333,756 351,046 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 18,615 19,421 Goodwill 862,747 856,925 Other intangible assets, net 209,509 218,744 Deferred contract costs, non-current 41,933 39,643 Other assets 42,409 43,763 Total assets $ 1,508,969 $ 1,529,542 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,982 $ 15,393 Accrued liabilities 48,993 67,051 Income taxes payable 547 486 Deferred revenues 278,407 278,038 Total current liabilities 342,929 360,968 Deferred revenues, non-current 62,435 68,112 Deferred tax liability, net 5,539 5,505 Convertible senior notes, net 365,127 364,505 Other liabilities 27,480 29,114 Total liabilities 803,510 828,204 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 124 123 Additional paid-in capital 1,072,148 1,049,875 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,904 ) (39,951 ) Accumulated deficit (332,909 ) (308,709 ) Total stockholders’ equity 705,459 701,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,508,969 $ 1,529,542





Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 127,230 $ 102,201 Services 4,384 3,944 License 598 2,113 Total revenue 132,212 108,258 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 23,159 19,902 Cost of services(1)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 3,292 3,107 Amortization expense 3,296 5,218 Total cost of revenue 29,747 28,227 Gross profit 102,465 80,031 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4) 60,208 46,325 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4) 32,072 24,802 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 28,436 25,612 Amortization expense 7,241 7,029 Total operating expenses 127,957 103,768 Loss from operations (25,492 ) (23,737 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,285 (859 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 604 (781 ) Loss before income tax provision (23,603 ) (25,377 ) Income tax provision (597 ) (252 ) Net loss $ (24,200 ) $ (25,629 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 123,422,066 119,594,341

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 2,267 $ 1,955 Services 309 304 Sales and marketing 7,499 5,859 Research and development 5,033 3,859 General and administrative 4,442 4,033 $ 19,550 $ 16,010

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 12 $ — Sales and marketing 104 12 Research and development 71 27 General and administrative 76 97 ​ $ 263 $ 136

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: ​ Subscription $ 315 $ 320 Services 39 45 Sales and marketing 805 684 Research and development 467 359 General and administrative 261 238 ​ $ 1,887 $ 1,646

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ — $ 38 Services 1 — Sales and marketing — 7 Research and development 51 263 General and administrative 706 793 $ 758 $ 1,101

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 (in thousands) General and administrative $ 441 $ —



General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 Operating activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (24,200 ) $ (25,629 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,424 13,893 Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,774 3,755 Amortization of debt issuance costs 684 679 Non-cash lease expense 1,493 1,291 Provision for credit losses and returns 14 128 Share‑based compensation 19,550 16,010 Deferred tax benefit (27 ) (468 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration — 88 Other (677 ) 725 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 3,915 (2,190 ) Income tax receivable/payable (273 ) 533 Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,598 ) (3,668 ) Deferred contract costs (8,145 ) (6,952 ) Accounts payable (575 ) (413 ) Accrued liabilities (19,765 ) (11,250 ) Deferred revenue (5,394 ) 10,478 Net cash used in operating activities (24,800 ) (2,990 ) Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (4,023 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (1,121 ) (1,964 ) Purchase of investments (750 ) — Other 14 8 Net cash used in investing activities (1,857 ) (5,979 ) Financing activities Debt issuance costs — (50 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration (206 ) (4,588 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,723 1,197 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,517 (3,441 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42 (145 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (24,098 ) (12,555 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 231,921 177,150 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 207,823 $ 164,595 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,340 $ 164,595 Restricted cash included in other current assets 283 — Restricted cash included in other assets 7,200 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 207,823 $ 164,595





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenues

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 120,762 $ 96,350 On‑premise subscription 6,468 5,851 Subscription revenue 127,230 102,201 Professional services 4,384 3,944 Perpetual licenses 598 2,113 Non‑subscription revenue 4,982 6,057 Total revenue $ 132,212 $ 108,258





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Information

Key Business Metrics

(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)

(unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ARR $ 526.6 $ 512.5 $ 490.5 $ 466.0 $ 436.5 ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR 80 % 80 % 82 % 82 % 83 % ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR 20 % 20 % 18 % 18 % 17 % ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR 72 % 72 % 71 % 71 % 70 % ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR 28 % 28 % 29 % 29 % 30 % Dollar-based net retention rate (1) 111 % 113 % 115 % 117 % 120 % Devices 30.8 30.0 29.3 28.4 26.8 Customers 72,500 71,000 69,000 67,000 62,000

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses $ 127,957 $ 103,768 Amortization expense (7,241 ) (7,029 ) Stock-based compensation (16,974 ) (13,751 ) Acquisition-related expense (757 ) (1,063 ) Acquisition-related earnout — (88 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (251 ) (136 ) System transformation costs (441 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 102,293 $ 81,701 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 102,465 $ 80,031 Amortization expense 3,296 5,218 Stock-based compensation 2,576 2,259 Acquisition-related expense 1 38 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 12 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 108,350 $ 87,546 Gross profit margin 78% 74% Non-GAAP gross profit margin 82% 81% Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (25,492 ) $ (23,737 ) Amortization expense 10,537 12,247 Stock-based compensation 19,550 16,010 Acquisition-related expense 758 1,101 Acquisition-related earnout — 88 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 263 136 System transformation costs 441 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,057 $ 5,845 Operating loss margin (19)% (22)% Non-GAAP operating income margin 5% 5%





​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 Net loss $ (24,200 ) $ (25,629 ) Exclude: income tax provision (597 ) (252 ) Loss before income tax provision (23,603 ) (25,377 ) Amortization expense 10,537 12,247 Stock-based compensation 19,550 16,010 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (604 ) 781 Amortization of debt issuance costs 684 679 Acquisition-related expense 758 1,101 Acquisition-related earnout — 88 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 263 136 System transformation costs 441 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 8,026 5,665 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) (1,926 ) (1,360 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 6,100 $ 4,305 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 123,422,066 119,594,341 Diluted 123,422,066 119,594,341 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 123,422,066 119,594,341 Diluted 133,959,253 129,620,460

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.





Three Months Ended March 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (24,800 ) $ (2,990 ) $ 4,023 $ 90,005 $ 65,165 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (1,121 ) (1,964 ) (3,290 ) (7,727 ) (9,755 ) Free cash flow (25,921 ) (4,954 ) 733 82,278 55,410 Add: Cash paid for interest 313 293 3 763 967 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 403 960 61 4,480 5,039 Cash paid for system transformation costs 773 — — — — Cash paid for contingent consideration 6,000 — — — — Cash paid for legal settlement — — — — 5,000 Unlevered free cash flow $ (18,432 ) $ (3,701 ) $ 797 $ 87,521 $ 66,416 Total revenue $ 132,212 $ 108,258 $ 80,727 $ 478,776 $ 366,388 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue (19)% (3)% 5% 19% 18% Free cash flow margin (20)% (5)% 1% 17% 15% Unlevered free cash flow margin (14)% (3)% 1% 18% 18%





Trailing Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,195 $ 58,152 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (6,884 ) (8,429 ) Free cash flow 61,311 49,723 Add: Cash paid for interest 783 1,257 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 3,923 5,938 Cash paid for system transformation costs 773 — Cash paid for contingent consideration 6,000 — Cash paid for legal settlement — 5,000 Unlevered free cash flow $ 72,790 $ 61,918 Total revenue $ 502,730 $ 393,919 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 14% 15% Free cash flow margin 12% 13% Unlevered free cash flow margin 14% 16%



