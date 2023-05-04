Hudson Global to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10th

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT). If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: 1-833-816-1383

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0476

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online via the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com.

The archived call will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

