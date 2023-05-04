North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ACHESON, Alberta, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:

 OutcomeVotes ForWithheld or Against
Election of Martin R. Ferron as directorPassed99.37%0.63%
Election of Joseph C. Lambert as directorPassed99.97%0.03%
Election of Bryan D. Pinney as directorPassed97.48%2.52%
Election of John J. Pollesel as directorPassed99.89%0.11%
Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as directorPassed91.80%8.20%
Election of Thomas P. Stan as directorPassed99.86%0.14%
Election of Kristina E. Williams as directorPassed98.41%1.59%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remunerationPassed99.00%1.00%
Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meetingPassed87.18%12.82%
    

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For 70 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.
        

