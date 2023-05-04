Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 30% (8% organic growth) to €264.4 million compared to €203.8 million in Q1 2022.  
  • Net income increased to €21.1 million (€0.17 on a diluted per share basis) from €20.4 million (€0.14 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration, net of an expected vendor holdback receivable, of €22.7 million, (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €1.1 million resulting in total consideration of €23.8 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €2.0 million to €174 million compared to €176 million in Q1 2022 representing a decrease of 1%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €39.7 million to €101.1 million compared to €61.4 in Q1 2022. 

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was €264.4 million, an increase of 30%, or €60.7 million, compared to €203.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 8%.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased €0.8 million to €21.1 million compared to €20.4 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.17 in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.14 for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, CFO decreased €2.0 million to €174 million compared to €176 million for the same period in 2022 representing a decrease of 1%. Contributing to the decrease in CFO was an increase in aged accounts receivable at March 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased €39.7 million to €101.1 million compared to €61.4 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 65%.   The increase is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.     

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

       
  Three months ended March 31,  
  2023 2022  
  (€ in millions)  
       
Net cash flows from operating activities 174.0 176.0  
Adjusted for:      
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3)(0.3) 
Interest paid on other facilities (3.1)(1.6) 
Credit facility transaction costs (0.1)-  
Payments of lease obligations (5.3)(4.5) 
Property and equipment purchased (2.0)(2.0) 
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders - (66.6) 
       
  163.3 101.1  
Less amount attributable to      
non-controlling interests (62.2)(39.6) 
       
Free cash flow available to shareholders 101.1 61.4  
       
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.      
       

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
Unaudited   
 March 31, 2023December 31, 2022March 31, 2022
    
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash197,265 136,772 217,049
Accounts receivable143,923 95,790 89,916
Unbilled revenue47,210 41,036 35,124
Inventories1,481 1,419 687
Other assets49,574 34,778 35,068
 439,453 309,795 377,844
    
Non-current assets:   
Property and equipment19,685 19,579 15,776
Right of use assets53,933 54,412 54,203
Deferred income taxes21,133 19,978 7,064
Other assets17,021 17,030 8,250
Intangible assets878,286 874,000 741,528
 990,057 984,999 826,820
    
Total assets1,429,510 1,294,794 1,204,665
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans123,871 201,275 101,688
Loan from CSI30,361 30,867 -
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities190,889 174,824 153,174
Deferred revenue288,188 116,989 223,851
Provisions1,081 1,884 1,444
Acquisition holdback payables10,293 14,009 11,365
Lease obligations18,384 18,824 16,747
Income taxes payable14,041 11,467 12,687
 677,109 570,141 520,957
    
Non-current liabilities:   
Term and other loans44,935 41,280 95,446
Loan from CSI- - 29,713
Deferred income taxes154,430 150,521 125,378
Acquisition holdback payables1,958 2,316 1,531
Lease obligations36,635 36,634 38,279
Other liabilities26,300 26,118 16,185
 264,258 256,869 306,532
    
Total liabilities941,367 827,009 827,490
    
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Capital stock39,412 39,412 39,412
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(469)(232)261
Retained earnings (deficit)240,820 226,919 179,646
Non-controlling interests208,380 201,685 157,855
 488,143 467,784 377,175
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1,429,510 1,294,794 1,204,665
    



Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
Unaudited   
 Three months ended March 31,
 2023 2022
    
Revenue   
License6,977  5,467 
Professional services69,340  50,108 
Hardware and other2,680  2,242 
Maintenance and other recurring185,432  145,949 
 264,430  203,767 
Expenses   
Staff150,108  111,895 
Hardware1,578  719 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services20,548  17,475 
Occupancy2,466  1,537 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment9,564  6,098 
Professional fees4,280  3,797 
Other, net6,214  4,419 
Depreciation7,296  6,195 
Amortization of intangible assets27,960  22,978 
 230,014  175,112 
    
Finance and other expenses (income)4,950  1,731 
 4,950  1,731 
    
Income (loss) before income taxes29,467  26,924 
    
Current income tax expense (recovery)12,328  11,222 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)(3,989) (4,657)
Income tax expense (recovery)8,338  6,565 
    
Net income (loss)21,128  20,359 
    
Net income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus13,900  11,571 
Non-controlling interests7,229  8,788 
Net income (loss)21,128  20,359 
    
Weighted average shares   
Basic shares outstanding81,889,764  79,924,764 
Diluted shares outstanding129,841,819  129,841,819 
    
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus   
Basic0.17  0.14 
Diluted0.17  0.14 
    
    



Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
Unaudited   
 Three months ended March 31,
 2023 2022
    
Net income (loss)21,128  20,359
    
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):   
    
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other(796) 1,427
    
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax(796) 1,427
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period20,332  21,786
    
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus(237) 631
Non-controlling interests(559) 796
Total other comprehensive income (loss)(796) 1,427
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus13,663  12,202
Non-controlling interests6,669  9,584
Total comprehensive income (loss)20,332  21,786
    



Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited         
Three months ended March 31, 2023         
 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
 Preferred
Shares		Capital
Stock		Other
equity		Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(Deficit)		 Total Non-
controlling
interests		 Total equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 2023-39,412-(232)226,919 266,099 201,685 467,784 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:         
          
Net income (loss)---- 13,900 13,900 7,229 21,128 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
          
Foreign currency translation differences from         
foreign operations and other, net of income tax---(237)- (237)(559)(796)
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss)         
for the period---(237)- (237)(559)(796)
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period---(237)13,900 13,663 6,669 20,332 
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity         
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--- 1 1 25 26 
          
Balance at March 31, 2023-39,412-(469)240,820 279,763 208,380 488,143 
          



Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited         
Three months ended March 31, 2022         
          
 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
 Preferred
Shares		 Capital
Stock		 Other
equity		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Total Non-
controlling
interests		 Total equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 20222,047,473 39,412 (1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:         
          
Net income (loss)- - - - 11,571 11,571 8,788 20,359 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
          
Foreign currency translation differences from         
foreign operations and other- - - 631 - 631 796 1,427 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period- - - 631 - 631 796 1,427 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period- - - 631 11,571 12,202 9,584 21,786 
          
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity         
          
Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)- 2,047,473 - - - - - 
          
Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- - 912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)- 
          
Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations- - (23)10 (53)(66)(177)(243)
          
Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- - (1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - - 
          
Balance at March 31, 2022- 39,412 - 261 179,646 219,320 157,855 377,175 
          



Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
Unaudited   
 Three months ended March 31,
 2023 2022
    
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:   
Net income (loss)21,128  20,359 
Adjustments for:   
Depreciation7,296  6,195 
Amortization of intangible assets27,960  22,978 
Finance and other expenses (income)4,950  1,731 
Income tax expense (recovery)8,338  6,565 
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities   
exclusive of effects of business combinations116,599  128,627 
Income taxes (paid) received(12,279) (10,418)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities173,993  176,037 
    
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:   
Interest paid on lease obligations(306) (280)
Interest paid on other facilities(3,060) (1,555)
Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility(10,000) 55,000 
Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans4,277  346 
Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group-  (1,817)
Repayments of term and other loans(68,445) (617)
Credit facility transaction costs(63) - 
Payments of lease obligations(5,263) (4,511)
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders-  (66,614)
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(82,860) (20,048)
    
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:   
Acquisition of businesses(24,796) (13,158)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses972  2,677 
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(4,487) (1,760)
Property and equipment purchased(1,981) (2,026)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(30,292) (14,267)
    
Effect of foreign currency on   
cash and cash equivalents(348) (0)
    
Increase (decrease) in cash60,493  141,722 
    
Cash, beginning of period136,772  75,326 
    
Cash, end of period197,265  217,049 
    