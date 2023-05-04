ECN Capital Schedules Q1-2022 Earnings Release Date

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 after markets close on Monday, May 15, 2023.

