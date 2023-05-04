Alphabet, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 15, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alphabet, Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG; GOOGL) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG; GOOGL) securities between February 4, 2020 and January 23, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants made false and deceptive statements concerning the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Defendants either withheld information or gave misleading information about the following: (i) how Alphabet was using its dominance in digital advertising to disadvantage competitors and advertisers; (ii) the anti-competitive nature of these actions and the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the unsustainability of Alphabet's revenues due to these anti-competitive actions; (iv) the negative impact of Alphabet's conduct on the Company's reputation and the increased risk of legal and regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were false and misleading during the relevant period.

