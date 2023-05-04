Match Group, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 5, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Match Group, Inc. (“Match” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTCH) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Match securities between November 3, 2021 and January 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

Match released its Q2 2022 financial results on August 2, 2022, warning of slow growth for Tinder in H2 2022 due to poor product execution. Match's stock price fell by 17.6% on August 3, 2022. On January 31, 2023, Match reported disappointing financial results for 2022, and the stock price fell by 5% on February 1, 2023. The lawsuit claims that throughout the Class Period, Match made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects regarding Tinder's new product initiatives.

