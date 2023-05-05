Resurgence Behavioral Health Stands Strong in Mental Health Awareness Month and Provides Dual-Diagnosis Treatment

Costa Mesa, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, California—Experts have long known that addiction is often accompanied by a mental health disorder, a condition known as a dual diagnosis. Resurgence Behavioral Health, a nationwide substance abuse treatment program, is spotlighting dial-diagnosis treatment during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The importance of dual diagnosis treatment is also recognized by a leading authority, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). More than 20 million adults in the U.S. have a substance use disorder, and some 38 percent of them also struggle with mental illness, according to SAMHSA, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services. At the same time, 42 million U.S. adults have a mental health disorder, and 18.2 percent are also diagnosed with substance use disorders.

SAMHSA urges treatment specialists to take an integrated approach to screening and treatment for mental and substance use disorders, saying this “leads to a better quality of care and health outcomes for those living with co-occurring disorders by treating the whole person.” SAMHSA advocates for a “no wrong door” policy, in which anyone seeking treatment for one condition is automatically screened for both.

Based on the well-accepted belief that an addiction may only be a way of self-medicating depression, anxiety or another mental health disorder, the dual diagnosis treatment program at Resurgence Behavioral Health addresses both the addiction and its underlying mental health conditions. The Resurgence program takes a holistic approach to care by getting to the root causes of substance use and focusing on learning how to cope with life’s twists and turns and problem-solve without the need for substance use.

Resurgence uses a combination of individual and group therapy, nutrition, exercise, medication management, group support, family therapy and aftercare planning. Individual plans are designed with a three-stage framework.

First is detox. Dual diagnosis treatment begins with this cleansing period that rids the body of toxins built up during an extended period of substance use. The withdrawal phase includes 24-hour supervision and medications to relieve discomfort and anxiety. When that is complete, rehab treatment begins.

The second is Inpatient Treatment. With time and a safe space to focus solely on recovery, residential treatment is often the most successful means of treating co-occurring disorders. Inpatient clients live on Resurgence’s serene campus, which offers around-the-clock care, delicious meals and comfortable amenities.

Third is outpatient treatment. This is an effective option for clients who cannot take time away from work, school or family obligations but need treatment a few times a week.

Resurgence also offers a Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program.

Within the basic program of care, Resurgences offers special therapies like trauma-informed care—a common need for clients who have turned to substance abuse to cope with traumatic events in their lives. Clients struggling with disorders involving trauma, such as PTSD, along with substance use disorder, will find that Resurgence’s trauma-informed offers a safe, comfortable environment where they can get past their issues and move on to enjoy life once again.

Mental health care at Resurgence is specific to the recovering addict’s journey to sobriety, offering a holistic process that treats the whole person, not just their addiction. Resurgence’s evidence-based therapies use rational emotive behavioral therapy to help clients deal with their issues in a safe, relaxing home environment. Getting at the root of these issues with the guidance of professional clinicians helps bring everything clearly to light so that true healing can finally begin.

Anyone seeking help for co-occurring addiction and mental health disorders for themselves or a loved one can visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call 855-458-0050.

###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:



Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa

+19498996003