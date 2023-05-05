Badger Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is pleased to announce that all of the motions put forward at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2023 (the “Meeting”) were approved by its shareholders. A total of 29,181,797 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 84.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



All ten director nominees proposed by management were elected. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Glen Roane 27,888,124 95.66 1,266,293 4.34 Robert (Rob) Blackadar 29,081,445 99.75 72,972 0.25 David Bronicheski 28,684,339 98.39 470,078 1.61 Stephanie Cuskley 28,229,713 96.83 924,704 3.17 William (Bill) Derwin 28,865,694 99.01 288,723 0.99 G. Keith Graham 28,753,888 98.63 400,529 1.37 Stephen (Steve) Jones 28,605,215 98.12 549,202 1.88 Mary Jordan 28,580,856 98.03 573,561 1.97 William (Bill) Lingard 28,811,283 98.82 343,134 1.18 Patricia (Tribby) Warfield 28,805,705 98.80 348,712 1.20

Further, of the proxies and in person votes received, 28,832,819 (98.80%) voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor, and 27,664,840 (94.89%) voted in favour of management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2022.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company introduced the Badger Airvac™1, in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is also used for safe excavation but utilizes compressed air instead of water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing excavation materials into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac and airvac units at its plant in Red Deer Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac and airvac units.

1 Badger Airvac is a registered trademark in Canada. The trademark is currently “pending” in the United States.