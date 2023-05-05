TELUS announces election of directors

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the Company’s 2023 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS’ annual meeting on May 4, 2023 (the Meeting) are set out below.



Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

Nominee

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Raymond T. Chan 715,113,200 99.09% 6,589,863 0.91% Hazel Claxton 718,494,779 99.56% 3,184,619 0.44% Lisa De Wilde 713,591,419 98.88% 8,088,267 1.12% Victor Dodig 710,157,719 98.46% 11,095,242 1.54% Darren Entwistle 716,366,961 99.26% 5,312,150 0.74% Thomas Flynn 719,715,632 99.73% 1,959,839 0.27% Mary Jo Haddad 706,965,620 97.96% 14,737,808 2.04% Kathy Kinloch 713,916,048 98.92% 7,788,220 1.08% Christine Magee 715,835,382 99.19% 5,869,770 0.81% John Manley 709,926,574 98.38% 11,704,500 1.62% David Mowat 717,925,165 99.48% 3,774,073 0.52% Marc Parent 709,666,857 98.33% 12,032,937 1.67% Denise Pickett 715,165,208 99.09% 6,539,903 0.91% W. Sean Willy 714,902,055 99.06% 6,797,147 0.94%

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

Matter Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld /

Against % Votes

Withheld /

Against



Appointment of auditor 675,954,638 92.38% 55,777,096 7.62% Advisory vote to accept TELUS’ approach to

executive compensation 678,805,377 94.06% 42,887,495 5.94% Approve an increase to the share reserve under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan 698,121,536 96.73% 23,578,895 3.27% Approve an increase to the share reserve under the Company’s Performance Share Unit Plan 698,891,262 96.84% 22,799,181 3.16%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm , and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

