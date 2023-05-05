Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Set to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 8.3% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 to 2031.

The global market for anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies are synthetic antibodies that specifically target and bind to the T-cell surface protein CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4). Immune cells, called T-cells, are crucial for identifying and eliminating aberrant cells, such as cancer cells.

Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 8.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Type, Indication, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cancer is driving the market revenue share.

The increase in effective treatments and immunotherapy is driving the demand.

Advancements in cancer treatments and continuous R&D activities enhance the market revenue share.

Recent Development in the Global Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibodies Market:

On March 20th, 2023, an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the purpose of developing and promoting ONC-392, OncoC4's next-generation anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody applicant, as monotherapy or combination therapy in a range of cancer symptoms, announced by BioNTech SE and OncoC4, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the identification and creation of novel biologicals for cancer treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies:

AstraZeneca Plc.

Agenus Inc.

Adagene Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Biocad Biopharmaceutical Company

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies market revenue is driven by the rising inclination of R&D towards immunotherapy as a promising approach to treat cancer, and anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies are a key component of this approach.

However, due to their high price, anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies are out of reach for people in developing nations or those without access to health insurance, which is expected to restrain market revenue growth of global anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Drug Type

Based on drug type, the global anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into ipilimumab and tremelimumab. The first-ever approved drug, the Ipilimumab segment, accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its overall survival rates and strong clinical data in treating cancer.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indication, the global anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), esophageal cancer, and others. The melanoma segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to its good response during the anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the high healthcare costs, with a sizable amount of these costs going toward anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies and other successful cancer treatments, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities Regulatory Landscape U.S. Europe Japan GLOBAL ANTI-CTLA-4 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Ipilimumab Tremelimumab GLOBAL ANTI-CTLA-4 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Melanoma Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Colorectal Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Esophageal Cancer Others

