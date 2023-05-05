Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Completes Reverse Stock Split

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) announced today that it has completed the previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split (the “reverse stock split”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share. The reverse stock split was previously approved by the Company’s board of directors in February 2023 and by the Company’s stockholders at the annual meeting of stockholders on May 3, 2023.



The Company filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to effectuate the reverse stock split as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2023, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis as of the opening of trading on May 5, 2023, on the NYSE American and the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”). On May 5, 2023, trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) will occur on an unconsolidated basis under the former CUSIP number, with trading on a split-adjusted basis under the new CUSIP number beginning on the TSX as of the opening of trading on May 8, 2023. Following the applicable effective date on each stock exchange, shares of the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American and TSX with a new CUSIP number (38500T 200), and on the LSE with a new ISIN number (US38500T2006), in each case under the symbol “GTE”.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every ten (10) of the Company’s issued shares of common stock were automatically combined into one issued share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share. This reduced the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 333.0 million shares to approximately 33.3 million shares. The Company’s outstanding options were proportionately adjusted to increase the exercise price and reduce the number of shares issuable upon exercise.

If, as a result of the reverse stock split, a stockholder was otherwise entitled to a fraction of a share of common stock in respect of the total aggregate number of pre-reverse stock split shares held by such stockholder, no such fractional shares were awarded. The aggregate number of post-reverse stock split shares of common stock that such stockholder is entitled to was, if the fraction was less than half a share, rounded down to the next nearest whole number of shares, and if the fraction was at least half of a share, rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares, with all shares of common stock held by a beneficial holder being aggregated.

The reverse stock split affected all holders of common stock uniformly and did not affect any shareholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company, except as a result of the treatment of fractional shares. The reverse stock split did not have any direct impact on the market capitalization of the Company, nor modify any voting rights or other terms of the common stock.

Stockholders with shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker, or other nominee were not required to take any action and will see the consequence of the reverse stock split reflected in their accounts on or after May 5, 2023. Such beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker, or nominee for more information.

The Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse share split. In connection with the reverse share split, Odyssey has sent a letter of transmittal to registered shareholders which will enable them to exchange their old share certificates for a Direct Registration System Advice/Statement, representing the number of new post-reverse share split common shares they hold, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Registered shareholders will be able to obtain additional copies of the letter of transmittal through Odyssey. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-reverse share split common shares will represent the number of whole post-reverse share split common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the reverse share split.

Non-registered beneficial holders holding their common shares through intermediaries (securities brokers, dealers, banks, financial institutions, etc.) will not need to complete a letter of transmittal and should note that such intermediaries may have specific procedures for processing the reverse share split, including the treatment of fractional shares. Shareholders holding their common shares through an intermediary and who have any questions in this regard are encouraged to contact their intermediary.



Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry

President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the TSX and the LSE under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism (“the NSM”) website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by Gran Tierra based on management's experience and other factors believed to be appropriate. Gran Tierra believes these assumptions to be reasonable at this time, but the forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Gran Tierra’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release are the risk factors detailed from time to time in Gran Tierra's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, under the caption “Risk Factors” in Gran Tierra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed February 21, 2023 and its other filings with the SEC. These filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by Gran Tierra that Gran Tierra believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Actual results may vary materially from the expected results expressed in forward-looking statements. Gran Tierra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.