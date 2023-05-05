Stethoscopes Market Size (2023-2031) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for stethoscopes was estimated to be worth US$ 631.5 million in 2022 and is expected to surge past a revenue CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 1,040.1 million by 2031.

The global stethoscope market was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. A stethoscope is a piece of diagnostic and monitoring equipment used to examine biological sounds in anatomical locations. It is widely used by doctors to evaluate the heart, lungs, and other internal organs.

Stethoscope Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 631.5 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 1,040.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the market revenue share.

The increased demand for innovative and useful diagnostic tools accelerates market revenue growth.

The market is propelled by rising disposable income levels and the geriatric population.

Recent Development in the Global Stethoscope Market:

In August 2022, Caregility, a telehealth platform firm, and Eko, a telehealth stethoscope developer, formed an integration collaboration. The cloud platform of Caregility can communicate with Eko's smart stethoscopes and software.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for stethoscopes is as follows:

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Welch Allyn

Prestige Medical

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Ultrascope

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global stethoscope market revenue is driven by the increased prevalence of heart disorders and respiratory illnesses such as asthma, acute bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and emphysema. Furthermore, the demand for product development using smart sensors drives the market revenue share exponentially.

However, some regulatory concerns regarding its safety and effectiveness are expected to restrain the revenue growth of the global stethoscope market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on type, the global stethoscope market is segmented into a smart digital stethoscope, traditional acoustic stethoscopes, and amplifying stethoscopes. Due to the rising demand for accurate diagnosis in a lesser time, the smart digital stethoscope segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the global stethoscope market is segmented into distributors, e-commerce, and direct purchase. The distributor's segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the long-term agreement, cost saving or third parties and guaranteed consistent flow of medical supplies.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global stethoscope market is segmented into home healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nurse practitioners, and veterinary. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the continuous requirements of these products, better patient care, and an increasing number of chronic cases.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global stethoscope market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic disease, lifestyle changes, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for stethoscopes in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

STETHOSCOPE MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

