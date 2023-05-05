Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

The board of directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 4 May 2023 to issue a total of 33,188,433 incentive subscription rights to employees, consultants and members of the executive management in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2022 incentive subscription rights plan, as resolved renewed and amended by the 14 March 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting, and consists of the following:

21,528,433 subscription rights to employees and individual consultants, each with an exercise price of NOK 0.183. For 750,000 of the subscription rights, 100% shall vest over a period of 6 months. The remaining subscription rights shall vest 50% per year over two years;

1,660,000 subscription rights to employees and members of the executive management, each with an exercise price of NOK 0.183. The subscription rights shall vest 100% over a period of 6 months; and

10,000,000 subscription rights to Mark Newman, Interim Chief Financial Officer, each with an exercise price of NOK 0.10. The subscription rights shall fully vest at the date of grant.

All subscription rights under the 2022 incentive subscription rights plan expire on 25 May 2027.

Mark Newman – Interim CEO

