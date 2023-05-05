Enefit Green interim report for Q1 2023

English Estonian

In Q1 2023, Enefit Green group operating income increased by 16% y-o-y to €77.5m, but growth in operating expenses drove EBITDA down by 10% y-o-y to €41.1m. During the quarter, the group earned net profit of €30.5m (€0.12 per share), which is 13% lower than in Q1 2022.

Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the management Board of Enefit Green comments:

“The beginning of the year has brought relief to prices that have remained exceptionally high. Market prices have been affected by the warm winter, high wind and hydro production and sufficient European natural gas reserves pushing down gas prices.

Enefit Green has a clear road map to quadruple the production capacity on its core markets in the coming years. We invested nearly 92 million euros in the first quarter and continued our development work to increase the production of renewable electricity.

Thanks to the good work of the team and partners, we stayed on schedule with the construction works. The production volume and share of green energy in the Baltic Sea region will increase significantly by the end of the decade, and the development of offshore wind energy will be a determining force in this. We have acquired the development project of the Liivi offshore wind farm from Eesti Energia and we will continue the development work to start large-scale renewable electricity production before 2030.

We produced more electricity in the quarter than a year earlier. Good wind conditions, high reliability of production units and production from new wind farms under construction helped to achieve this. Despite higher production results, EBITDA and net profit decreased, mainly due to lower market prices for electricity and electricity purchase costs to balance the portfolio of long-term electricity contracts (PPAs).”

Webinar to present the results of Q1 2023

Today, on May 5, 2023 at 13.00 EEST Enefit Green will host a webinar in English to present and discuss its Q1 2023 results. To participate, please follow this link.

Significant events

Acquisition of Liivi (Gulf of Riga) off shore wind farm project

Significant production contribution from wind farms under construction

We are exploring strategic alternatives for biomass assets belonging to the group





Key figures

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Change % PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUMES Electricity production, GWh 406 368 38 10% incl. new wind farms 38 0 38 - Electricity sales 495 393 102 26% Heat energy production, GWh 176 173 3 2% Pellet production, th t 39 38 1 2% Pellet sales, th t 62 55 7 13% OPERATING INCOME, m€ 77.5 66.7 10.8 16% Sales revenue, m€ 68.8 58.1 10.6 18% Renewable energy support and other income, m€ 8.7 8.6 0.1 2% EBITDA, m€ 41.1 45.6 (4.5) (10)% NET PROFIT, m€ 30.5 34.9 (4.4) (13)% EPS, € 0.12 0.13 (0.01) (13)%

Sales revenues and other operating income

The group's electricity production in the first quarter of 2023 was 406 GWh (+10% in the reference period).

Total operating income increased by €10.8m, of which sales revenue contributed €10.6m and renewable energy support and other operating income €0.1m. Of the €10.6m increase in sales revenue, €7.5m derived from the sale of pellets. The average sales price of pellets increased by 69% y-o-y. In the first quarter of 2022, the price was 149.3 €/tonne, in the first quarter of 2023 it was 252.7 €/tonne. In the first quarter, 62k tonnes of pellets were sold (55k tonnes in reference period). First quarter pellet sales were affected by the timing shift from Q4 2022 to 1Q 2023.

From the increase in sales revenue €2.4m was attributable to electricity sales. The growth in electricity sales was most positively influenced by the amount of electricity produced in Lithuania, which increased by 27% y-o-y. In Lithuania, two wind farms under construction, Akmene and Šilale II, started producing electricity in Q1 2023.

Lower market prices for electricity had a negative impact compared to the first quarter of last year. The production volume weighted average electricity price on the group’s core markets was 100.5 €/MWh in the first quarter (136.4 €/MWh in the reference period). The group’s implied captured electricity price was 101.4 €/MWh in the reporting period (127.3 €/MWh in the reference period). The implied captured electricity price differs from the average market price in the core markets, as the calculation takes into account long-term electricity sales contracts (PPAs) at a fixed price, renewable energy subsidies and the fact that wind farms do not produce the same amount of electricity every hour. The latter circumstance leads to a necessity to cover any short-term production shortages with purchases of electricity on the day-ahead market. In Q1 2023, we purchased from the market 92 GWh of electricity at an average price of 116.7 €/MWh. In Q1 2022, we purchased 29 GWh at an average price 128.1 €/MWh (the figures do not include the electricity purchased for pellet production). Electricity purchases from the market in Q1 2022 were significantly smaller because part of the output was covered by a fixed-price FiT support scheme and the volume of PPAs was very small.

Heat production remained stable compared with a year earlier but the price of heat sold grew by 38% due to growth in the price of biomass.

Other operating income for Q1 2023 was affected the most by the change in renewable energy support received by Estonian wind farms, which decreased €1.1m year on year. The eligibility periods of the Tooma I, Vanaküla and Virtsu III wind farms expired in 2022. Other operating income was positively influenced by the decrease in the non-derivative contract liability incurred in 2021 by €0.9m in connection with the partial fulfilment of relevant PPAs.

EBITDA and segmental breakdown

Group’s EBITDA decreased by 10% y-o-y to €41.1m in Q1 2023 driven negatively by the lower electricity prices and increased costs for purchased electricity. The main positive EBITDA driver was growth in electricity production volume, which in turn was driven by production from new wind farms under construction and good availabilities achieved.

The key word during the quarter was growth in variable expenses which were driven by growth in purchased electricity costs by €6.8m.

Group’s fixed expenses increased by 22% or €1.7m driven by research and consulting expenses related to development activities.

Based on operating income and EBITDA for Q1 2023, the group’s largest segment is Wind energy which accounted for 58% of operating income and 75% of EBITDA. The Cogeneration segment contributed 41% to operating income and 31% to EBITDA. The smallest reportable segment is Solar energy, which accounted for 1% of operating income and -1% of EBITDA.

Among reportable segments, EBITDA of the Cogeneration segment increased somewhat (by €0.6m or 4.8%) and EBITDA from the Wind segment decreased the most (by €3.9m or 11.2%). A more detailed segmental analysis is provided in the attached report.

Net profit

The group’s net profit decreased by €4.4m y-o-y amounting to €30.5m for the reporting period. The decrease is attributable to growth in electricity purchase expenses.

Capital Expenditures

The group made capital investments of €91.9m in Q1 2023, which is €78.2m more than in Q1 2022. Growth resulted from development investments, which extended to €91.9m. Of the latter, €59.6m was invested in the development of three wind farms: €32.4m in the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, €17.2m in the Kelme wind farm, €10.1m in the Purtse wind farm and €6.2m in the acquisition of the Liivi/Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm development from Eesti Energia. The largest investment in solar power development was made in the Purtse solar farm in the amount of €10.9m.

Base investments remained on a negligible level of €0.1m.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

€ thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue 68,785 58,141 Renewable energy support and other operating income 8,719 8,579 Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress (5,060) (2,067) Raw materials, consumables and services used (24,792) (14,134) Payroll expenses (2,486) (2,443) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (9,815) (9,648) Other operating expenses (4,055) (2,504) OPERATING PROFIT 31,296 35,924 Finance income 407 170 Finance costs (380) (325) Net finance income (costs) 27 (155) Profit from associates under the equity method 19 4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 31,342 35,773 Income tax expense (820) (849) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 30,522 34,924 Basic and diluted earnings per share Weighted average number of shares, thousand 264,276 264,276 Basic earnings per share, € 0.12 0.13 Diluted earnings per share, € 0.12 0.13

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€ thousand 31 Mar 2023 31 Dec 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 843,998 776,870 Intangible assets 60,342 60,382 Right-of-use assets 4,528 4,239 Prepayments for property, plant and equipment 34,538 19,412 Deferred tax assets 1,344 1,321 Investments in associates 524 506 Derivative financial instruments 9,206 11,277 Non-current receivables 40 40 Total non-current assets 954,520 874,047 Current assets Inventories 8,628 14,227 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 46,777 41,091 Cash and cash equivalents 80,509 131,456 Derivative financial instruments 3,871 3,349 Total current assets 139,785 190,123 Total assets 1,094,305 1,064,170

€ thousand 31 Mar 2023 31 Dec 2022 EQUITY Equity and reserves attributable to shareholders of the parent Share capital 264,276 264,276 Share premium 60,351 60,351 Statutory capital reserve 3,259 3,259 Other reserves 165,730 166,419 Foreign currency translation reserve (797) (762) Retained earnings 255,712 225,190 Total equity 748,531 718,733 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 252,470 255,755 Government grants 6,991 7,115 Non-derivative contract liability 18,086 18,086 Deferred tax liabilities 12,297 12,326 Other non-current liabilities 3,000 3,000 Provisions 9 9 Total non-current liabilities 292,853 296,291 Current liabilities Borrowings 20,266 23,808 Trade and other payables 29,298 20,215 Provisions 2 2 Non-derivative contract liability 3,355 5,121 Total current liabilities 52,921 49,146 Total liabilities 345,774 345,437 Total equity and liabilities 1,094,305 1,064,170

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.

Attachments