The new Manager of Grigeo AB was elected

On 5 Маy 2023 the Board of Grigeo AB (hereinafter - the Company) appointed Tomas Jozonis as the Manager (CEO) of the Company.

Gintautas Pangonis, the long-term Manager of the Company, who has been the President of Grigeo AB until now, will purposefully strengthen the strategic management of the Grigeo AB company group - he will hold the position of the Chairman of the Board of Grigeo AB and will serve on the boards of companies of the Grigeo AB company group.

T. Jozonis, who has a master's degree in business, has been working in the Grigeo AB group of companies since 2013, he is a member of the Board of the Company and other companies in the group. Having started his career at Grigeo AB as a procurement manager, T. Jozonis has held various management positions for the past eight years, and since 2019 served as the General Manager of the Company's paper business.

The appointment of T. Jozonis, the new CEO of the Company, will help to pay more attention to daily business processes, will enable to respond more effectively to changing market needs, as well as to consistently strengthen investments in modern production technologies, sustainable business development solutions, and production quality.

