The new shares of NoHo Partners Oyj have been registered into the Trade Register and the book-entry system of Euroclear Finland Oy

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Oyj has on 3 May 2023 resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the key employees of the company in order to pay the reward for the third earning period of the long-term share-based incentive plan from 1 December 2021 to 31 March 2023. The stock exchange release concerning the directed share issue without payment was published on 3 May 2023.

A total of 106 877 new shares of NoHo Partners Oyj subscribed in the directed share issue without payment have been registered into the Trade Register on 5 May 2023 and admitted into the book-entry system of Euroclear Finland Oy. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in NoHo Partners Oyj is 20 806 678. The new shares are intended to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. on or about 9 May 2023.

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.

