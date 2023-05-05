Global High Acuity Information Systems Market Research Report 2023: Growing Investments by Governments and Companies to Strengthen and Improve Healthcare IT Infrastructure

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Acuity Information Systems Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type, By End-use, By Region and By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global High Acuity Information System Market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period on account of the flourishing healthcare IT industry. Additionally, growing investments by various governments and companies across the globe to strengthen and improve the healthcare IT infrastructure is expected to support the market growth through 2028.



An information system is a device that can precisely store vast amounts of data produced by numerous end users, including hospitals. The necessity of upholding higher standards of care, increasing efficiency, and lowering human error rates has increased noticeably over the past few years. The market for high-acuity information systems products is seeing more widespread adoption as a direct result of this factor.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the high-acuity information systems market are the rise in the adoption of technologically advanced tools in the global healthcare sector, the increase in the number of hospitals and beds, and the rise in the demand for dedicated administration by multifaceted outpatient products.

Additionally, the necessity for extraordinary vigilance in monitoring across the global healthcare business is also fueling the market for high-acuity information systems.

Increase in the Number of Hospitals

The expansion of the market is boosted by the rising number of hospitals globally, pertaining to the growing concerns about the development of healthcare infrastructure, the rise in chronic disease, and rising investment in healthcare by consumers. As of 2020, Colombia had a total number of 10,899 hospitals, followed by Japan and the United States, with 8,238 and 6,090 hospitals, respectively.

In high acuity units like operating rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), critical care units (CCUs), and emergency departments, these systems enable healthcare providers to enhance the overall quality of care, lower the risks of errors or complications, optimize workflow management along with lower costs, and better time management.

High-acuity information systems improve treatment standardization, documentation, and resource planning, giving medical staff all the data they need to care for and evaluate patients. These factors decrease time consumption and lower the overall expenditure on procedures.

Moreover, these systems are created with the intent of meeting the most pressing patient requirements and enhancing healthcare facilities. Hence, the rise in the number of hospitals is fueling the demand for a high-acuity information system to increase workflow ease.

Government Initiatives in Healthcare IT

Government initiatives play an important role in the healthcare system to educate consumers in terms of digital technologies, advanced healthcare facilities, and other. Government initiatives, such as awareness and educational programs among individuals in healthcare IT, are expected to boom the growth of the high-acuity information system market.

The purpose of this government strategy is to strengthen the healthcare system through digital health technologies for consumers and healthcare professionals. Moreover, the global digital strategy places a strong importance on the categorization of health data as sensitive personal data or personally identifiable information, requiring a high level of safety and security.

Therefore, such initiative programs enhance precise documentation and resource planning and increase care standardization in hospitals. As a result, these factors drive the demand for the high-acuity information system market.

Limited Medical Workforce

Though the most significant resource in the healthcare industry is the healthcare worker, the industry confronts various difficulties. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicted an 18-million-person shortage of health workers by 2030, primarily in low- and lower-middle-income areas, prior to COVID-19.

The WHO also reports that, in addition to this shortage, socioeconomic development in the healthcare sector also faced challenges in terms of the deployment, hiring, training, and performance of their healthcare workforces. Hence, a shortage in the medical workforce is expected to hamper the growth of the global high-acuity information system market.

Recent Developments

Siemens Healthineers AG announced in August 2020 that the company is expected to buy Varian Medical Systems Inc. The acquisition is anticipated to assist Siemens Healthineers in diversifying its cancer treatment offering.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in number of hospitals and elderly population.

Demand for extraordinary vigilance in monitoring globally

Rise in the adoption of technologically advanced tool in the healthcare industry

Challenges

Lack of skilled labor

Limited medical workforce

Unpredictable and unforeseeable activities

Market Trends & Developments

Product Launches

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological Advancements

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global High Acuity Information Systems market.

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.

iSOFT Group Limited

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Optum, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Epic Systems Corporation

Dragerwerk AG

