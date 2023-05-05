RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-05-05
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,250
Volume sold, SEK mln750
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield2.349 %
Lowest yield2.349 %
Highest accepted yield2.349 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2023-05-05
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,796
Volume sold, SEK mln750
Number of bids26
Number of accepted bids13
Average yield2.277 %
Lowest yield2.264 %
Highest accepted yield2.283 %
% accepted at highest yield       96.67



 