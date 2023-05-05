RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-05-05
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,250
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.349 %
|Lowest yield
|2.349 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.349 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-05-05
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,796
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|26
|Number of accepted bids
|13
|Average yield
|2.277 %
|Lowest yield
|2.264 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.283 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|96.67