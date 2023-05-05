Global Extended Reality Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Gesture Based Computing Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extended Reality Market by Offering (Hardware, Software/Solution), Technology (AR Technology, MR Technology, VR Technology), Device Type, End User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Extended Reality Market size was estimated at USD 19.82 billion in 2021, USD 25.26 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.62% to reach USD 85.66 billion by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Trend of Miniaturisation in Smart Devices

Increasing Adoption of Gesture Based Computing

Penetration of Hmds in the Gaming and Entertainment Industry

Restraints

Complexity in the Implementation Process in Terms of Technology

Health Issues Due to the Excessive Usage of Extended Reality

Opportunities

Major Technology Development Supporting Extended Reality Use Cases

Continuous Developments in 5G Technology

Adoption of Extended Reality in Healthcare and Tourism Sector

Challenges

Vulnerability for Cyber Attacks Along With the High Cost of Implementation

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across AR Technology, MR Technology, and VR Technology.

Based on Offering, the market was studied across Hardware and Software/Solution.

Based on Device Type, the market was studied across AR Devices, MR Devices, and VR Devices.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Commercial, Consumer, Geospatial Analysis, Healthcare, Real Estate, and Real Estate. The Commercial is further studied across Advertising, Education & Training, Retail & Ecommerce, and Travel & Tourism. The Consumer is further studied across Entertainment & Sports and Gaming. The Healthcare is further studied across Fitness Management, Medical Training & Education, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, and Surgery.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Extended Reality Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Extended Reality Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Extended Reality Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Extended Reality Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Extended Reality Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Extended Reality Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Extended Reality Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Extended Reality Market?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $19.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $85.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Extended Reality Market, by Technology



7. Extended Reality Market, by Offering



8. Extended Reality Market, by Device Type



9. Extended Reality Market, by End User



10. Americas Extended Reality Market



11. Asia-Pacific Extended Reality Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Extended Reality Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Augray Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Northern Digital Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

SoftServe Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc.

SphereGen Technologies

VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

