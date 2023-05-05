North America Smart Card Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.23 Billion by 2032 at a 6.3% CAGR

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Smart Card Market 2022-2032 by Component, Interface, Card Type, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America smart card market is projected to grow by 6.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $6,235.1 million by 2032, driven by the rising popularity and adoption of these smart cards in various sectors, the high penetration of smart cards in access control and personal identification applications, expansion in the North America mobile network and enhancements in its infrastructure, and the surging demand for contactless payments amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This 155-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart card market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart card market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Interface, Card Type, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Smart Cards

Smart Card Readers

Software

Services

Based on Interface, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Contact-based Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Cards

Dual-interface Smart Cards

Hybrid Smart Cards

By Card Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Memory-based Smart Cards

MPU Microprocessor-based Smart Cards

By Function, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Transaction

Communication

Security & Access Control

Other Functions

By Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail Industry

Education

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Interface, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3392.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6235.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Interface



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Card Type



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Function



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical



8 North America Market 2022-2032 by Country



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABCorp (American Banknote Corporation)

Alioth LLC

Bundesdruckerei GmbH

CardLogix Corporation

CPI Card Group Inc.

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd. (Potevio Group)

Fingerprint Cards AB

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (MC Familiengesellschaft mbH)

HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

IDEMIA France SAS

Identiv, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

IntelCav

Inteligensa SA de CV

KONA I Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Secura Key

VISA Inc.

Watchdata Technologies

