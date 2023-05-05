Global Maritime Analytics Global Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Marine Tourism Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Maritime Analytics Market 2022-2032 by Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global maritime analytics market will reach $3,669.5 million by 2032, growing by 12.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising popularity of marine tourism, the growing digitalization of the shipping industry, needs to optimize shipping operations and improve efficiency, and the benefits of advanced digital analytics such as cost reduction and increased safety.



This 168-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global maritime analytics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global maritime analytics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region.



Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance

Voyage Operations

Fleet Management

Pricing Insights

Vessel Safety & Security

Optimal Route Mapping

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Government

Insurance Industry

Military

Offshore Operations

Transportation

Other End Users

By Deployment Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Italy, France, Spain, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1131 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3670 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



4 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Amplify Mindware Private Limited

Dataloy Systems AS

eeSea Aps

Inmarsat Ghl (connect Bidco Limited)

Kayrros SAS

Kpler Holding SA

Maritech Holdings Limited

OrbitMI, Inc.

Prisma Electronics Sa (laros)

Progen Business Solutions Private Limited

RightShip Pty Limited

Shipfix Technologies S.A.S.

Signal Group

Spark Cognition Inc.

Spire Global, Inc.

U-ming Marine Transport Corporation

Veson Nautical LLC

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Zeronorth A/S

