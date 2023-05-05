Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $386.2 Billion by 2032 with a 6.4% CAGR

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2022-2032 by Molecule, Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will reach $ 386.2 billion by 2032, growing by 6.4% annually over 2022-2032, driven by rising adoption of biologics in disease management, increasing regulatory approvals, patent expiration of major drugs, growing trend of outsourcing and increase in geriatric population.



This 258-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule, Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region.



Based on Molecule, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small Molecule APIs

Large Molecule APIs

Based on Synthesis, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Synthetic API

Branded Synthetic API

Generic Synthetic API

Biotech API

by type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Other Biotech APIs

by Category

Innovative Biologic API

Generic Biosimilar API

by Expression

Mammalian Expression

Microbial Expression

Yeast Expression

Insect Expression

Other Expression Technologies

HPAPI

Branded HPAPI

Generic HPAPI

Based on Manufacturing Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Captive Manufacturing

Branded Captive API

Generic Captive API

Merchant Manufacturing

by Drug Type

Branded Merchant API

Generic Merchant API

by Drug Synthesis

Merchant Synthetic API

Merchant Biotech API

By Therapeutic Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Pulmonary Disorders

Orthopedics

Other Applications

By Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Branded Prescription Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $207600 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $386200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Molecule



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Synthesis



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturing Process



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rijah

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment