Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Growth

The global market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Medical Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Adhesives Research, Inc.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
- Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Tricol Biomedical, Inc.
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon Inc.
- Kerr Corporation
- Medtronic Plc
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Vivostat A/S
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|622
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- With Routine Healthcare Care Disrupted, Surgical & Non-Surgical Uses of Medical Adhesives & Sealants Suffer a Temporary Setback
- Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020
- Impact on Dentistry Market
- State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19 in 20201H
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Medical Adhesives and Sealants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Medical Adhesives and Sealants
- Synthetic Medical Adhesives Vs. Natural Medical Adhesives
- Medical Adhesives Vs. Industrial Grade Adhesives
- Use of Medical Adhesives in Healthcare Applications
- Global Market Scenario and Outlook
- Market Constraints and Challenges
- Regional Analysis
- Analysis by Product Segment
- Analysis by Technology Type
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Drive Growth of Surgical Adhesives
- Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and Sealants (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Type
- Utility of Adhesives & Sealants in Select Surgical Procedures: A Snapshot
- Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical Applications
- Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Elastic Adhesives to Resolve Challenges in Lung & Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures
- Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation
- Material Trends in the Medical Adhesives Market
- Surgical Adhesives Evolve Rapidly in terms of Functionality & Efficiency
- Different Types of Surgical Adhesives, Sealants and Glues
- Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage
- Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions
- Progress in Adhesive Dentistry
- Robust Dental Tissue Bonding Agents Come to the Fore for Dental Reconstruction
- Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Dental Amalgam and Others
- Wound Management: A High Growth Area
- Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
- Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)
- Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices
- Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives
- Diagnostic Adhesives Garner Momentum
- Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications
- Wearable Medical Devices: An Exciting Market Opportunity
- Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025
- UV Curing Medical Adhesives Witness Growth
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants
- Select Product Developments
- Other Developments
- Nanotechnology in Incision Closures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
