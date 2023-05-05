Infection Surveillance Solutions Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Infection Surveillance Solutions estimated at US$574.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR



The Infection Surveillance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.9% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $574.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Infection Surveillance Solutions

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

South Africa: Omicron's Origin Location

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

Fears of Tourism Industry

Industry Response to the Travel Curbs

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact On Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Infection Surveillance Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Witnesses Steady Growth

Surveillance Software Holds a Significant Share

By Infection Type, UTI Holds a Strong Place

Hospitals Account for a Major Share of the Market

North America and Europe Hold Major Presence, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Market Growth

Mitigating the Risks Associated With Hospital-Acquired Infections

Shift to proactive From Reactive

Initiatives for Stewardship

Report Production

Government Measures to Control HAIs Drive Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Infection Control Software Witnesses Steady Growth

Advantages of Infection Control Software

Clinical Surveillance Innovation to Spur the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements

Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H

Digital Health Funding (in US$ billion): 2015-1H2020

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector

The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

