Infection Surveillance Solutions Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Infection Surveillance Solutions estimated at US$574.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Infection Surveillance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -
- Asolva Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc.
- CenTrak, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- CKM Healthcare Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- GOJO Industries, Inc.
- Harris Healthcare Group
- IBM Corporation
- ICNet International Limited
- Medexter Healthcare GmbH
- PeraHealth Inc.
- PointClickCare Corp.
- Premier International, Inc.
- RLDatix
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Sunquest Information Systems Inc.
- Vecna Technologies, Inc.
- VigiLanz Corporation
- Vitalacy Inc.
- Vizzia Technologies
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|254
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$574.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1900 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Infection Surveillance Solutions
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- South Africa: Omicron's Origin Location
- Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
- Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases
- Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant
- Fears of Tourism Industry
- Industry Response to the Travel Curbs
- Financial Impact
- Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
- Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact On Infection Surveillance Solutions Market
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Infection Surveillance Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Witnesses Steady Growth
- Surveillance Software Holds a Significant Share
- By Infection Type, UTI Holds a Strong Place
- Hospitals Account for a Major Share of the Market
- North America and Europe Hold Major Presence, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
- Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Market Growth
- Mitigating the Risks Associated With Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Shift to proactive From Reactive
- Initiatives for Stewardship
- Report Production
- Government Measures to Control HAIs Drive Infection Surveillance Solutions Market
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Infection Control Software Witnesses Steady Growth
- Advantages of Infection Control Software
- Clinical Surveillance Innovation to Spur the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market
- Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions
- Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
- Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements
- Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H
- Digital Health Funding (in US$ billion): 2015-1H2020
- Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions Market
- Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector
- The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum
- Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyj263
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment