Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the “Company”) on 5 May 2023 regarding the issuance of incentive subscription rights in the Company.

The following primary insiders of the Company have been granted incentive subscription rights:

Mark Newman, Interim CEO: 10,000,000 incentive subscription rights; and

Arvind Kamath, EVP Technology Development: 8,250,000 incentive subscription rights.

Morten Opstad, Chairman

E-mail: mop@raeder.no

Phone: +47 918 67 737

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

