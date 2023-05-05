Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Oslo, NORWAY

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the “Company”) on 5 May 2023 regarding the issuance of incentive subscription rights in the Company. 

The following primary insiders of the Company have been granted incentive subscription rights: 

  •  Mark Newman, Interim CEO: 10,000,000 incentive subscription rights; and
  •  Arvind Kamath, EVP Technology Development: 8,250,000 incentive subscription rights. 

Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions. 

Morten Opstad, Chairman 
E-mail: mop@raeder.no
Phone: +47 918 67 737

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

