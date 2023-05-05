Glboal Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Strategic Business Report 2023: Smart AR Glasses to Shape Virtual Experiences in the Metaverse

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 721 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 97.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 84.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 80.4% CAGR and reach 36.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the MR Holographic Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 92.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 448.8 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 104% CAGR
The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 448.8 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 104% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 73.9% and 79.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 85.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -
- Atheer, Inc.
- Avegant Corp.
- C Wear Technologies AB
- Epson America, Inc.
- Everysight Ltd.
- Google Inc.
- LAFORGE Optical Inc.
- Lumus Ltd.
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIS, Inc.
- Optinvent SA
- Ricoh Company, Ltd.
- Samsung Group
- Tobii AB
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|348
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2022
|721 Thousand Units
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|97700 Thousand Units
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|84.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Triggers Need for Digital Interventions and Hybrid Workspaces, Presenting Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses
- China Uses AR Smart Glasses to Deal with COVID-19 Resurgence
- AR-Integrated Smart Glasses Hold Immense Potential in Healthcare Provision amid the Pandemic
- COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Use of AR/VR Glasses in Defense Sector
- Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media
- Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for Augmented Reality (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Making Science Fiction a Reality
- AR Glasses: Insights into Functionality
- AR versus VR Glasses
- Different Types of AR Glasses
- Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Despite Early Failures, Long-term Remains Promising
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Intriguing Real-World & Potential Applications of Smart Glasses
- Competition
- Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Google Glass Failure & the Lessons Learnt
- Google Glass Enterprise Edition: Focus on Industrial Applications
- Google Focuses on AR Headset
- Microsoft's HoloLens: Wearable Holographic Computing
- Products Stirring Smart Glasses Market with Innovative Functionality
- Companies Betting Big on Next-Generation Smart AR Glass Technology
- Upcoming Products in the Smart AR Glass Market: An Overview
- Major Trends in the AR Hardware Development Landscape
- Players Focus on AR Hardware Space
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Why AR Smart Glasses Emerging as Prudent Choice for Various Industry Verticals
- AR Smart Glasses: Turning Heads & Shaping Future of Diverse Industry Verticals
- Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR Glasses
- Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market
- Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass
- Smart Glasses Reappear with Edge for Enterprise and Industrial Users
- Smart AR Glasses to Shape Virtual Experiences in the Metaverse
- Global Metaverse Market: Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 and 2027
- AR To Transforms the Fashion Industry
- Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote Assistance
- Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business Flows and Efficiency
- Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector
- Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Rising Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector
- Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses
- Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
- Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector
- Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025
- Popular Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review
- Amazing Applications of AR Glasses Taking Gaming, Medicine & Art by Storm
- Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to Boost Market Prospects
- EXHIBIT : Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest: % of Game Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform (2022)
- 5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR Smart Glasses Market
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses
- Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR Glasses Game
- Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector
- Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for "Hands-Free Order Picking" Tasks
- AR Vision Picking Gains Popularity as Mobile Technologies Evolve
- Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance and Repair of Production Floor Machinery
- AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises
- Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms
- AR Devices Find Increased Importance in Healthcare Industry, Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses
- Smart AR Glasses Aiding the Healthcare Industry in Several Ways
- Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine amid COVID-19 to Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market
- Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Poised to Transform the Sports World
- Rising Prominence of AR, VR and MR Goggles for Military Use
- App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready
- AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in Insurance Industry
- Laser Beam Scanning as Key Enabler of Smart Future of AR Glass Technology
- Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
