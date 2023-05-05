Care Management Solutions Global Market is Projected to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2030: Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Care Management Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR



The Care Management Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured) -

AthenaHealth

Casenet, LLC

Cognizant

Epic Systems Corporation

EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

HGS Healthcare LLC.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medecision, Inc.

Oracle Cerner

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

ZeOmega Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 682 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic

Care Management Take Front Seat amid COVID-19 to Help Healthcare System Deal with Beast of Burden

How Care Management Platforms are Rethinking Population Healthcare?

Care Management Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Care Management Solutions: A Prelude

Inherent Benefits Drive Adoption

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Disease Management: Trending Segment of Care Management Solutions

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)

Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery

Micro-Solutions: Pivoting Care Management to Address Evolving Needs of Healthcare

Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption of Care Management Solutions

Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in Recent Years

Select Startups in Care Management Space

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Chronic Care Management Gains Significance amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Select Chronic Disease Stats:

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Chronic Disease Management and Associated High Costs: An Overview

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Telehealth Seeks Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Focus on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Demand

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dew4i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment