Global Logistics Robots Market Report 2023: Increase in the Number of Logistics and Warehousing Companies that are Incorporating Robots Drives Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global logistics robots market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.22% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Kion Group AG

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Omron Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Logistics robots are self-directed floating devices utilized in warehouses and storage facilities to organize and transport products, a process which is known as intralogistics. These robots automate the process of storing and moving goods as they pass through the supply chain, improve the efficiency of logistics operations and reduce labor, machinery and maintenance costs.

They also enhance human-machine collaboration and assist companies in complying with various workers' safety regulations. Logistics robots lead to significant productivity gains and profitability as compared to conventional counterparts, such as forklifts, due to which their demand is escalating around the world.



An increase in the number of logistics and warehousing companies that are incorporating robots to improve speed and efficiency and remain competitive in the market are propelling the demand for logistics robots worldwide.

Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as robotic warehousing and logistics technologies, is growing on account of the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries to prevent the transmission of the pandemic. This can also be accredited to the temporary closure of manufacturing units, disruptions in the supply chain and labor shortage.

Apart from this, due to the increasing internet penetration and a rising preference for online shopping, the e-commerce sector is burgeoning, especially in emerging economies. Organizations in this sector are emphasizing on improving the packaging quality, concentrating on timely delivery and deploying logistics robots, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global logistics robots market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on component, robot type, function, operation area and end use industry.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Robot Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotic Arms

Others

Breakup by Function:

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packing and Co-Packing

Shipment and Delivery

Others

Breakup by Operation Area:

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global logistics robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global logistics robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the robot type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global logistics robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw311c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.