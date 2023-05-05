Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juho Ahosola

Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2023 at 13:00 EEST



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juho Ahosola

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 30856/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-05-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

(3): Volume: 1288 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 1283 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

(5): Volume: 35 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 794 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 8 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 1283 Unit price: 7.61 EUR

(9): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.62 EUR

(10): Volume: 140 Unit price: 7.62 EUR

(11): Volume: 54 Unit price: 7.63 EUR

(12): Volume: 29 Unit price: 7.74 EUR

(13): Volume: 38 Unit price: 7.75 EUR

(14): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.75 EUR

(15): Volume: 66 Unit price: 7.75 EUR

(16): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.75 EUR

(17): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.75 EUR

(18): Volume: 14 Unit price: 7.75 EUR

(19): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (19):

Volume: 5600 Volume weighted average price: 7.6089 EUR