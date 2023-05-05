Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Report 2023: Significant Growth in the E-Commerce Industry Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global supply chain management software market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.57% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Epicor Software Corporation

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kinaxis Inc.

Korber AG

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Supply chain management (SCM) software refers to a program, platform, or set of tools that help streamline and manage an enterprise's end-to-end supply chain processes. It includes supplier management, order processing, demand forecasting, logistics, collaboration, warehouse management, and security as standard solutions.

SCM software offers considerable advantages to businesses by enhancing visibility, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and mitigating risks. It also increases compliance, automates major processes, assists in decision-making, and improves customer services and communication. As a result, SCM software finds extensive applications across the retail, e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation industries.



The significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. SCM software is widely adopted in e-commerce management for purchase automation, inventory control, order tracking, synchronizing operations, and vendor relationships.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for cloud-based SCM software to expedite the manufacturing cycle, ensure quality, enhance scalability, tackle disruption, and streamline infrastructure management is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency, tackle worker shortages, and make transportation-related data-driven decisions is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, rising product adoption among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to rapid business expansion, globalized supply chain, and geographically-expanded selling destinations are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for SCM software in the healthcare industry to streamline medical supply distribution, inventory supervision, manage cost control, and reduce waste is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize the route, reduce fuel consumption, increase customer satisfaction, and the rising demand from the aviation industry to manage crew, flights, passenger logistics, and aircraft, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global supply chain management software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on solution type, deployment mode, organisation size and industry vertical.



Breakup by Solution Type:

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement and Sourcing

Manufacturing Execution System

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organisation Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive

Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global supply chain management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain management software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organisation size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global supply chain management software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqsfpa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.