Global Granite Flooring Market Report 2023: Rise in Number of Home Remodeling Projects and Luxury Residential Projects Drives Growth

The global granite flooring market size was valued at $5,327.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $8,286.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Arizona Tile

Stone Glamour S.r.l.

STONE SOURCE LLC.

Aro granite industries ltd.

Emser Tile

Fortuna Marmo Granite

Blyth Marble Limited.

M S International, Inc.

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Daltile)

Granite is composed of minerals such as feldspar and quartz, which contribute to its luster. It is used as a flooring material due to its properties such as toughness and durability. In addition, it comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, making it an important element of interior design.



Rise in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for high appealing flooring solutions for buildings are expected to fuel the global granite flooring market growth. Granite flooring products are presently being used in residential and commercial projects.

Increase in urbanization and rise in industrialization result in rapid development of the economies, which boosts the demand for the granite flooring market. In addition, a rise in construction of commercial buildings & residential buildings is expected to boost the growth of the market.



Granite flooring offers various advantages such as durability, scratch resistant, heat resistant, water and moisture resistant is expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, new constructions, renovations, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth and are expected to drive the granite flooring market during the forecast period. However, higher cost than ceramic flooring is expected to restrain the growth of the granite flooring market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in number of home remodeling projects

Advantages of granite flooring

Rise in luxury residential projects

Restraints

Higher cost than ceramic flooring

Opportunities

Rise in building construction activities in emerging economies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5327.3 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8286.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By Type

Tiles

Slabs

Cobble stone

By Location

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

