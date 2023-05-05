United States Commerce Cloud Platform & Services Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2023-2024 & 2028

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Commerce Cloud Market by Component (Platform, Services), By Enterprise Size (Small and mid-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Applications, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Commerce Cloud Market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028

The term "commercial cloud" refers to cloud computing systems created with no sector in mind and just for legitimate clients. With the help of this cloud-based platform, marketers can create seamless shopping and commerce experiences across various digital platforms, including mobile, online, social media, and others.

Businesses may ensure improved customer experiences for their connected customers by utilizing the commerce cloud. There will be considerable demand for commerce cloud solutions due to the growth of eCommerce businesses across the entire nation. Significant providers of cloud-based commerce solutions, like Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and others, are also based in this country. It significantly accelerates the expansion of commerce cloud installations in the US.



Fifth-generation wireless networks will accelerate the adoption of commerce cloud platforms.



There is a growing need for seamless connection since smartphones and other connected devices, such as tablets and laptops, have become the most effective way to operate apps like payments, online shopping, and other e-commerce activities. All mobile devices will have easier access to the internet thanks to 5G wireless technology. It offers immediate, individualized recommendations, real-time information feeds, and high-quality video streaming that will improve the client experience.



The adoption of commerce cloud platforms in the upcoming years would be favorably impacted by 5 G's low latency and network virtualization capabilities, which are anticipated to allow secure and automated payment methods. Additionally, 5G is anticipated to be used by Internet of Things (IoT)-connected apps for a quicker and safer banking experience. Examples of these applications include smart wallets, mobile payments, and other digital banking services. The elements, therefore, demonstrate how 5G wireless networks would promote the use of commerce cloud systems.



Providing new solutions in the fields of software development and testing, cloud architecture, embedded software development, machine learning, AI, and data analytics, quickens the pace of digital innovation projects and encourages its clients' digital transformation. Such internet penetration drives the need for commerce cloud markets all over the United States.



Commerce Cloud is driven by cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).



The market for Commerce Cloud is expanding as disruptive technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data are transforming the landscape of online commerce. These technologies are used, among other things, to improve data collection, lower transaction costs, and better target marketing. These technologies are utilized in the e-commerce operations of several online retail companies and are boosting the market for the US Commerce Cloud between 2024 and 2028.



Expanding Use of Unified Commerce Platforms to Promote Market Growth



Most merchants are aware of omnichannel commerce, which involves gathering consumer data from various sources, including inventory management software, point-of-sale systems, customer relationship management systems, and others. Unified commerce is an improved kind of omnichannel commerce that unifies consumer profiles across the web, mobile devices, and other businesses' operations into a single, complete interface in real-time.



Additionally, end-to-end software integration inside a single e-commerce platform is necessary for unified commerce solutions. It offers detailed client profiles to support more intelligent and practical sales strategies. Additionally, it enables omnichannel sales solutions to consolidate many servers, operating systems, and other applications.

Additionally, it eliminates the distance between consumers and merchants and builds a network of interconnected corporate operations to support digital commerce services. The market's commerce cloud applications are benefiting from unified commerce deployment.



Lack of cyber laws and privacy and security issues are limiting market expansion.



One of the most crucial components of cloud-based commerce systems is cybersecurity. A nation must enact standard cybersecurity rules to protect internet enterprises and private property rights.

However, the absence of cyber legislation is expected to limit industry expansion. To strengthen commercial ties, it is crucial to safeguard the privacy and information of consumers and merchants safely. Lack of security and privacy is still a rising problem for organizations. This makes it a significant market restraint.



Recent Developments



The industry-leading technologies from Salesforce's Service Cloud and Field Service were combined with Honeywell Forge in July 2022 to create a seamless service management process that will enable Honeywell's employees to adjust to changing business dynamics.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

United States market growth will be accelerated by strong ICT infrastructure.

Challenges

Lack of knowledge about the platform's functionality in its entirety

Market Trends & Developments

Influence of social media

Quarterly Applications

Strong Connectivity Network

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Commerce Cloud Market.

Salesforce, Inc

Oracle Corporation.

Amazon Web Services Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

BigCommerce Inc

Wix.com Inc

Optimizely Inc

Sitecore USA Inc.

SAP America Inc

Magento (Now Adobe Commerce)

Report Scope:



United States Commerce Cloud Market, By Component:

Platform

Services

United States Commerce Cloud Market, By Enterprise Size:

Small and mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

United States Commerce Cloud Market, By Applications:

Grocery and Pharmaceuticals

Fashion and Apparel

Travel and Hospitality

Electronics, Furniture, and Bookstore

Others (Cosmetics, Restaurant Services, etc)

United States Commerce Cloud Market, By End-user

B2B

B2C

United States Commerce Cloud Market, By Region:

North-East

South

West

Mid-West

