Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market is anticipated to witness growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028

It can be ascribed to the rising advanced varicose vein treatment devices escalating the market growth. Besides, surging preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures is expected to drive the growth of global varicose vein treatment market.

Additionally, the availability of advanced varicose vein treatment devices is further expected to support market growth. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements and modernization in healthcare devices, and the rise in the research and development activities in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for the varicose vein treatment market in the forecasted period.

On the contrary, growing R&D and a rise in awareness among healthcare professionals as well as patients regarding varicose vein treatment are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future. Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) commonly affects lower limbs with a prevalence ranging between 25-40% and 10-20% in women and men, respectively. The annual incidence is 2-6% in women and 1.9% in men.



Rising Prevalence of Venous Disorders



Increasing awareness and the rising prevalence of varicose veins are subsequently boosting market growth. Various governmental and non-governmental organizations are taking initiatives to create awareness about venous diseases and the availability of advanced therapies for their treatment.

For instance, in the U.S., recently, the Society for Vascular Surgery and the American Venous Forum issued recommendations for the diagnosis of varicose veins for clinical care. In the U.S. alone, about 30 million people are suffering from varicose veins every year, out of which, only 10% of the people seek treatment.

Obesity, particularly among women, prolonged standing hours at work, and smoking, are some of the significant risk factors associated with the development of varicose veins. Additionally, varicose veins are observed to be diagnosed during pregnancies due to the enlargement of the gravid uterus, which results in hypertension and distension in the lower-extremity veins and an increase in hormone secretion, leading to the weakening of the venous walls.

The varicose vein is most prevalent in the geriatric population, moreover, rising in the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the market. It is estimated that 41% of women over the age of 50 have varicose veins. It is estimated that 50% of the US population over 50 years old has varicose veins. Women who are moderately overweight (BMI 25-29.9) have a 50% increased risk of developing varicose veins compared to women who are not overweight.



Technological Advancements



The global market is likely to be driven by continuous advancements in varicose veins treatment devices and an increase in the incidence of varicose veins illness. The use of a compression device to treat varicose veins has grown in popularity because it improves blood circulation by applying mild pressure.

In addition, various advantages of Laser treatment, such as a painless 30-minute procedure, minimal risk of reoccurrence, minimum invasion, quick recovery, etc., are predicted to help the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market over the projection year. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute, the prevalence of lower limb varicose veins varies between 10% and 30% globally.

Furthermore, in the forecasted period, technical improvements and modernization in healthcare devices increased research and development efforts in the healthcare sector. Increased growth in emerging regions will generate lucrative growth opportunities for the Varicose Veins Treatment Market shortly.

