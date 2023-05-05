Dermatome Device Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts to 2028: Drum Dermatome, Knife Dermatome, Powered Dermatome

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatome Device Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product (Drum Dermatome Device, Knife Dermatome Device, Powered Dermatome Device), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dermatome Device Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

This can be ascribed to increasing mass trauma and catastrophic patients due to fires and explosions, including burns across the globe. Besides, the increasing number of pediatric plastic surgeries is expected to further support the market growth in the coming years.

The increasing adoption rate of new technology and rising purchase rate to cure diseases in the urban regions will also propel the market growth in the forecast period. A dermatome device is used for skin grafting where thin and uniform skin slices produce from the donor region for grafting.

Besides, increasing investments by government organizations in inventing new technology related to curing different diseases, coupled with growing awareness regarding the usage of dermatome devices among people and healthcare providers, will further boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Increasing Incidence of Burn-Related Injuries



As per the estimates of the World Health Organization, on average, around 265,000 fire-related deaths occur worldwide.

In the U.S. alone, burn-related injuries require skin grafting treatment, clearly proving that these kinds of injuries across the world are among the leading factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of the dermatome device market during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing number of burn injuries, reconstruction of the damaged area is needed, and demand for dermatome devices is increasing rapidly, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers infection and the rising number of skin cancer will further drive the market in the forecast period.

An estimated 180 000 deaths every year are caused because of burn injuries, and these cases have occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Also, in many high-income countries, burn death rates have been decreasing, and the rate of child deaths from burns is currently over 7 times higher in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.

Statistics tell us that every day in the United States, over 1,200 people suffer from a burn injury that requires medical treatment, out of which 70 percent are male and 30 percent are female. The rising number of fatal injuries in the construction industry is another factor that will further boost market growth.



Technological Advancement



Increasing demand for advanced medical devices to cure injuries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are expected to develop a new device, leveraging the findings of different disciplines related to healthcare, inclusive of nanotechnology, cognitive sciences, and biological sciences.

Many private and government organizations are taking initiatives and parallelly investing in creating new technologies for the improvement of diseases like ulcers, burns, injuries, etc., which will further drive the growth of the market over the years. Increasing research and development will create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Dermatome Device Market.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Aesculap, Inc.

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Humeca BV

Nouvag AG

Novo Surgical Inc.

Aygun Surgical Instruments Co., Inc.

Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:



Dermatome Device Market, By Product:

Drum Dermatome Device

Knife Dermatome Device

Powered Dermatome Device

Dermatome Device Market, By Application:

Plastic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

General Surgery

Chronic Burn Care Treatments

Others

Dermatome Device Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Dermatome Device Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

