Data Fabric Market Size to Surpass USD 9.36 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.3%

Pune,India, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Data Fabric Market Size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.29 billion in 2023 to USD 9.36 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Growing digitization, rising amounts of data, and concerns regarding data security have boosted the need for data management solutions, thereby driving market expansion in the upcoming years. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Data Fabric Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

HPE launched HPE Green Lake for data fabric, a service that united the industry's initial hybrid analytics with HPE Green Lake software, hardware, and services. This service maintains data with a single outlook to manage and monitor distributed data.





Key Takeaways-

Data Fabric Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 9.36 Billion in 2030

Data that is secure and reliable is crucial for effective corporate operations and positive results.

The process of generating data has been accelerated by the digital revolution and widespread use of internet platforms.

Since in-memory databases are quicker than disk-based databases, their market is likely to expand quickly.

Document Management System Market Size in North America was USD 0.66 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

"IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Talend Inc. (U.S.), Denodo Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Cloudera, Inc. (U.S.), CluedIn (Denmark)"

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.36 Billion Base Year 2022 Data Fabric Market Size in 2022 USD 1.90 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Deployment, Type, Application, Enterprise, Industry, Regional





Drivers and Restraints-

Enhanced Data Security through Data Management Solutions to Aid Market Expansion

Data security is crucial for proper business operations and successful outcomes. Enterprises can improve data security by complying with global regulations regarding safeguarding sensitive data for customers. As per the Consumer Intelligence Series: Trusted Tech Report, 80%-90% of customers across countries, such as the Canada, U.S., China, India, the U.K., and others, are looking for more trusted companies for their data protection. The surging demand from improved data management tools is facilitating market growth. Data fabric is a well-structured architecture offering additional protection against data exploitation and unauthorized access.

On the other hand, lack of visibility when storing data on cloud will hamper market growth in the forthcoming years.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Type

Disk-based

In-memory

By Application

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Governance, Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Experience Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Business Process Management

Others (Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, and Workforce Management)

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others (Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality)





FAQs

How big is the Data Fabric Market?

Data Fabric Market size was USD 1.90 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 9.36 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Data Fabric Market growing?

The Data Fabric Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

