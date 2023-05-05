Global Otoscope Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F - Growing Prevalence of ENT-related Diseases Bodes Well

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Otoscope Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product (Pocket Otoscope, Full Size Otoscope, Video Otoscope), By Type, By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Otoscope Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

This can be ascribed to the increasing noise pollution, leading to an increase in ENT-related problems. Additionally, increasing genetic disorders during pregnancy and childbirth, and increasing chronic infections such as rubella and mumps, significantly contribute to the prevalence of hearing loss.

This will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing economic growth of the developing countries and rising demand for LED otoscopes and portable otoscope devices is further expected to increase the demand for different otoscope devices, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.

Besides, increasing hearing loss due to aging and chronic exposure to loud noises and some environmental factors is further expected to support the otoscope device along with growing disposable income in the urban region and rising in the standard of living is further expected to increase the demand for otoscopes, thereby supporting the market growth.



Growing Prevalence of ENT-related diseases



The increasing frequency of ear-related diseases like otitis media, eustachian tube catarrh, otitis externa, and inner ear infections kinds of ear infections such as ear pain, fluid or pas leaking out of the ear along with earache, fever, and hearing problems are expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Presently, over 1 billion young people are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss because of unsafe listening practices. Over 5% of the world's population, around 430 million, require rehabilitation to address their 'disabling' hearing loss. In low-middle income countries, almost 80% of people are facing] disabling hearing loss.

The increasing prevalence of hearing loss because of the aging population is one of the major factors which will propel the market growth. As per the study "Evaluation of the efficacy of hearing aids in older adults: a multiparametric longitudinal study protocol," published in February 2021, the prevalence of hearing loss increases with age, and its estimated prevalence was 40%-50% in people older than 75 years during April 2020 to July 2022.



Rising Technological Advancement In Otoscope Device



Technological advancement in otoscope devices is expected to support global otoscopes during the forecast period. Major key players are investing in developing conventional lens otoscopes and portable digital otoscopes connected with phones, which will drive the market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



United States dominated the global otoscope market on account of the growing demand for advanced technology along with the increasing prevalence of ENT-related diseases.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Otoscope Market.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Mindmark Corporation

GF Health Products, Inc

American Diagnostics Corporation

M Company

CellScope, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Inventis SRL

Report Scope:



Otoscope Market, By Product:

Pocket Otoscope

Full Size Otoscope

Video Otoscope

Otoscope Market, By Type:

Wall-Mounted

Handheld

Standalone

Otoscope Market, By Product Type:

Wired

Wireless

Otoscope Market, By Application:

Diagnosis

Surgical

Otoscope Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

ENT Centers

Others

Otoscope Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pql0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.