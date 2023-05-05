English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release May 5, 2023, at 13:45



Enedo updates the Stock exchange release of April 28, 2023: Enedo Plc’s annual report, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement 2022 published

Enedo updates the stock exchange release published in April 28, 2023 and adds the missing appendix of the original release: Financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements.

According to the ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statements and notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF financial statements are unassured.

The financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements are available in Finnish in PDF and XHTML formats at company's website and as an attachment to this stock exchange release.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

