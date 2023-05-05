Brookfield Business Partners Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, News, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU.UN) announced today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



“We generated solid financial results to start the year supported by the quality of our operations and continued progress on our value creation initiatives,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “Our focus is on continuing to surface value within our operations and advancing monetization activities, including the sale of Westinghouse, which is on track to close later this year.”

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2023 20225

Net income attributable to unitholders1 $ 74 $ 16 Net income per limited partnership unit2 $ 0.34 $ 0.10 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 622 $ 486



Net income attributable to unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $74 million ($0.34 per limited partnership unit) compared to net income of $16 million ($0.10 per limited partnership unit) in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $622 million compared to $486 million in the prior period, reflecting increased contribution from our Infrastructure Services and Business Services segments.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20225 Infrastructure Services $ 225 $ 208 Industrials 219 217 Business Services 212 94 Corporate and Other (34 ) (33 ) Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 622 $ 486



Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $225 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $208 million during the same period in 2022. Results benefited from the contribution of lottery services which we acquired in April 2022, partially offset by reduced contribution from offshore oil services.

Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $219 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $217 million during the same period in 2022. Increased performance at our advanced energy storage operation driven by higher overall battery volumes was offset by reduced contribution from graphite electrode operations during the quarter.

Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $212 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $94 million for the same period in 2022. Results benefited from the contribution of recent acquisitions and improved performance at our Indian non-bank financial services operation. Current period results included contribution from dealer software and technology services and our Australian residential mortgage lender which we acquired in July 2022 and May 2022, respectively.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO4 by segment:

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20225 Infrastructure Services $ 86 $ 139 Industrials 162 122 Business Services 213 60 Corporate and Other (80 ) (31 )



Adjusted EFO for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflected increased contributions from our Business Services and Industrials operating segments. Adjusted EFO in the current period included approximately $130 million of net gains primarily related to the sale of public securities and our residential property management operation.

Strategic Initiatives

Capital Recycling

We recently received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the sale of Westinghouse and are progressing other regulatory approvals required to close the transaction which is expected in the third quarter of 2023. During the quarter we sold public securities and our residential property management operation. Our share of total net proceeds from these sales was approximately $195 million.

Refinancings

Subsequent to quarter end Clarios, our advanced energy storage operation, received commitments for and priced a $2.75 billion term loan at SOFR plus 3.75% maturing in 2030 and $750 million in senior secured notes with a coupon of 6.75% maturing in 2028. Total proceeds raised of $3.5 billion were upsized from the initial offering of $1.5 billion. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay the existing term loan facility maturing in 2026 which as a result extends maturities through 2030 with virtually no increase to the overall cost of borrowings.

Unit Repurchase Program

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 Brookfield Corporation, the parent company of Brookfield Business Partners, purchased 374,533 of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. units. As an affiliate, Brookfield Corporation’s unit purchases were completed under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB).

Liquidity

We ended the quarter with approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $282 million of cash and liquid securities and $1.3 billion of availability on our term credit facilities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on June 30, 2023 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders. Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 which was 74.6 million (March 31, 2022: 76.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) on acquisition/disposition, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income (expense), net, and distributions to preferred equity holders. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statement of operating results. The partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the partnership’s operations and excludes items that the partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA included elsewhere in this release. Adjusted EFO is the partnership’s segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statement of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the partnership’s operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership’s operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership’s operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership’s operations. Adjusted EFO allows the partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis. On January 1, 2023, our residential mortgage insurer adopted a new accounting standard, IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts (“IFRS 17”). Our comparative period information has been adjusted to present the results of our residential mortgage insurer measured in accordance with IFRS 17. The new IFRS 17 accounting standard has no impact on the fundamental economics or cash flow of the business. Total earnings recognized over the duration of an insurance contract is unchanged, however the timing of revenues and earnings is impacted by the new IFRS 17 measurement model. Compared to the previous accounting standard, the recognition of revenue in accordance with IFRS 17 will have more sensitivity to changes in macroeconomic variables and will generally be slower except in periods of rapidly increasing home prices. Losses on claims will largely be unchanged with the adoption of IFRS 17, but loss ratios will be higher during periods of slower revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 17.



Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited March 31, 2023 December 31, 20221 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,045 $ 2,870 Financial assets 12,887 12,908 Accounts and other receivable, net 7,650 7,278 Inventory and other assets 7,965 7,559 Property, plant and equipment 16,218 15,893 Deferred income tax assets 1,305 1,245 Intangible assets 23,618 23,953 Equity accounted investments 2,083 2,065 Goodwill 15,474 15,479 Total Assets $ 90,245 $ 89,250 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,030 $ 2,100 Accounts payable and other 20,557 20,430 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 45,072 44,593 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,769 3,698 Equity Limited partners $ 1,464 $ 1,408 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,367 1,318 Special limited partners — — BBUC exchangeable shares 1,431 1,378 Preferred securities 1,490 1,490 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 13,065 12,835 18,817 18,429 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 90,245 $ 89,250

Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.







Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20221 Revenues $ 13,758 $ 13,427 Direct operating costs (12,466 ) (12,591 ) General and administrative expenses (401 ) (298 ) Interest income (expense), net (865 ) (460 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 25 50 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 81 — Other income (expense), net 129 (99 ) Income (loss) before income tax 261 29 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (126 ) (79 ) Deferred 68 40 Net income (loss) $ 203 $ (10 ) Attributable to: Limited partners $ 25 $ 8 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 24 7 Special limited partners — — BBUC exchangeable shares 25 1 Preferred securities 22 — Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 107 (26 )

Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 176 $ 101 $ (31 ) $ (43 ) $ 203 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 253 303 344 — 900 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (67 ) (14 ) — — (81 ) Other income (expense), net1 29 (187 ) 28 1 (129 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 39 7 35 (23 ) 58 Equity accounted income (loss), net (2 ) (9 ) (14 ) — (25 ) Interest income (expense), net 241 260 333 31 865 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 14 42 15 — 71 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (471 ) (278 ) (491 ) — (1,240 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212 $ 225 $ 219 $ (34 ) $ 622

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $234 million of net gains on the extinguishment and modification of debt, $47 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $21 million of transaction costs, and $37 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.







Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 20224 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 3 $ 52 $ (34 ) $ (31 ) $ (10 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 106 251 337 — 694 Other income (expense), net1 (4 ) 44 59 — 99 Income tax expense (recovery) (8 ) (2 ) 62 (13 ) 39 Equity accounted income (loss), net (5 ) (19 ) (26 ) — (50 ) Interest income (expense), net 74 131 244 11 460 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 9 26 23 — 58 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (81 ) (275 ) (448 ) — (804 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 94 $ 208 $ 217 $ (33 ) $ 486

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $17 million of net revaluation losses, $29 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $19 million of transaction costs and $34 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Brookfield, News, May 5, 2023 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ (140 ) $ (164 )



Net loss attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $140 million compared to $164 million during the same period in 2022. Current period results included contribution from our dealer software and technology services operation which we acquired in July 2022 and a remeasurement loss on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. As at March 31, 2023, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $18.62 per unit.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2023. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution declared today by the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners on its units.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares will be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners’ units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.





Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 810 $ 736 Financial assets 475 497 Accounts and other receivable, net 3,512 3,191 Inventory, net 655 635 Other assets 1,809 1,466 Property, plant and equipment 3,731 3,765 Deferred income tax assets 674 626 Intangible assets 9,037 9,295 Equity accounted investments 247 251 Goodwill 6,628 6,914 Total Assets $ 27,578 $ 27,376 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 7,648 $ 7,639 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 13,196 12,913 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,358 1,237 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,490 1,516 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 192 $ 359 Non-controlling interests 3,694 3,712 3,886 4,071 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 27,578 $ 27,376





Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 Revenues $ 2,921 $ 2,251 Direct operating costs (2,551 ) (2,025 ) General and administrative expenses (107 ) (68 ) Interest income (expense), net (279 ) (107 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (3 ) 1 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 14 — Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (121 ) (168 ) Other income (expense), net (57 ) (43 ) Income (loss) before income tax (183 ) (159 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (45 ) (16 ) Deferred 43 12 Net income (loss) $ (185 ) $ (163 ) Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ (140 ) $ (164 ) Non-controlling interests (45 ) 1





