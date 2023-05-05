Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Report 2023: Cost-effective Benefits of iPSC for Drug Discovery Drive Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market reached a value of nearly $2,686.3 million in 2022, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $2,686.3 million in 2022 to $4,363.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 10.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2027 and reach $6,763.4 million in 2032.

Companies Mentioned

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

This report describes and explains the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing healthcare expenditure, a rise in funding, rising awareness of stem cell products' medicinal potential, use of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) based drug discovery, increasing demand for personalized medicine and cost-effective benefits of iPSC for drug discovery. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were a lack of awareness on induced pluripotent stem cell, high associated costs, technical limitations and lengthy process and inadequate reimbursements.



Going forward, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in genomic projects, development of iPSC-derived disease models, an increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, government initiatives and a rapid increase in technology will drive the market.

Factors that could hinder the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in the future include automation of iPSC production, the risk associated with induced pluripotent stem cell treatment, disruption of medical facilities due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic and high storage cost.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by derived cell type into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, and other derived cell types. The fibroblasts was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by derived cell type, accounting for $792.7 million or 29.5% of the total market in 2022. The other derived cell types market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by application into academic research, drug discovery and toxicity studies, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy. The drug discovery and toxicity studies market was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by application, accounting for $1,294.8 million or 48.2% of the total market in 2022. The cell and gene therapy market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.7%.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by end-users into hospitals and research laboratories. The research laboratories was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market by end-users, accounting for $1,826.3 million or 86.0% of the total market in 2022. The hospitals market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.0%.



North America was the largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market, accounting for 47.7% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market will be South America and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 31.3% and 29.6%respectively from 2022-2027.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.50% of the total market in 2021. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc) was the largest competitor with 10.46% share of the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc with 6.43%, Takara Bio, Inc with 3.78%, Lonza Group AG with 2.81%, Astellas Pharma Inc with 1.51%, ViaCyte, Inc with 0.90%, Ncardia with 0.70%, REPROCELL USA, Inc with 0.62%, Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd with 0.24%, and Merck KGaA with 0.05%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market include development of pluripotent stem cells for Parkinson's disease (PD), strategic collaborations and partnerships, development of induced pluripotent stem cell iPSC-derived NK cells, development of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) for cell therapy, investment in regenerative medicine research and development, development of iPSC expansion medium, development of personalized iPSC and development of pluripotent stem cells for type I diabetes.



Player-adopted strategies in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) industry include focus on strengthening cell therapies business through expanding operational capabilities, focus on transforming the future of patient care through new product launches and focus on strengthening end-to-end proprietary service offering for iPSCs through strategic agreements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2686.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6763.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction And Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Derived Cell Type

6.4.1. Blood Cells

6.4.2. Hepatocytes

6.4.3. Fibroblasts

6.4.4. Keratinocytes

6.4.5. Amniotic Cells

6.4.6. Other Derived Cell Types

6.5. Market Segmentation By Application

6.5.1. Academic Research

6.5.2. Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies

6.5.3. Regenerative Medicine

6.5.4. Cell And Gene Therapy

6.6. Market Segmentation By End-User

6.6.1. Hospitals

6.6.2. Research Laboratories



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Development of Pluripotent Stem Cells For Parkinson's Disease (PD)

7.2. Strategic Collaborations And Partnerships

7.3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell iPSC-Derived NK Cells

7.4. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) For Cell Therapy

7.5. Investment In Regenerative Medicine Research And Development

7.6. Development of iPSC Expansion Medium

7.7. Personalized iPSC

7.8. Pluripotent Stem Cells For Type I Diabetes



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, Segmentation By Derived Cell Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

