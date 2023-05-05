Global Commercial Cleaning Products Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028: Growing Product Advancements & Increasing Demand for Natural Products

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Cleaning Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Product, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial cleaning products market is driven by consumer awareness of natural products, increasing hygiene awareness, especially after COVID-19, and the rapid increase of construction of commercial buildings.



Cleaning supplies are required to keep a place in aesthetically pleasing and healthy conditions. Cleaning has obvious additional advantages, but it's also important for keeping a healthy indoor environment since it gets rid of allergens, infectious agents, and dust.

However, it's crucial to keep in mind that cleaning products can raise a number of health and environmental issues. They might have substances in them that can irritate the eyes, skin, or respiratory system, among other things.

Additionally, some commercial cleaning products' concentrated forms are labeled as hazardous, which could pose handling, storage, and disposal problems for users. Using environmentally friendly cleaning supplies helps lessen the risks to human health and the environment that come with cleaning.



The commercial cleaning products market is also driven by a rising number of hotels with the growing demand for travel around the world. For instance, there are over 16.4 million hotel rooms and over 700,000 hotels and resorts globally. With 4,169 hotels, Beijing, China, has the most hotels worldwide. With more than 150,000 rooms, Las Vegas has the most hotel rooms in the US, followed by New York, with more than 115,000. In the US, New York also has the cleanest hotel rooms.

The market is also driven by a rising number of restaurants in the world. For instance, the Census Bureau estimates that there are 78 full-service restaurants per 100,000 Americans, with average yearly sales of USD704.18. Going out to eat is particularly prevalent in some affluent, tourist-heavy towns, where there are more restaurants per capita and more people spending more money at fine dining facilities.



Every industry around the world has been impacted by the widespread COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic had a negative impact on the market for commercial cleaning products as a result of the disruption of supply chains and reduced production due to the scarcity of raw materials. China is one of the world's top producers of industrial cleaning supplies.

The strong import/export controls and the nationwide lockdown had an impact on China's industrial operations. The first and second quarters of 2020 had the most demand decline for commercial cleaning products.



In terms of region, the Latin America region is experiencing growth because of the increase in consumption of cleaning products. For instance, Brazil is the largest consumer of cleaning products in Latin America. The consumption of cleaning products has surged by more than 50% in recent years, according to the Brazilian Association of Cleaning Products and Related Industries.

The majority of these goods are consumed in the Central West. In Brazil, all cleaning products must be registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency and the Ministry of Health, which are in charge of regulating and overseeing these items. Less than 5% of Brazil's cleaning product market is dependent on exports, with domestic demand dominating.

Cleaning supplies were mostly imported from the United States, Germany, China, Uruguay, and India and were principally sold to Argentina, Paraguay, the United States, Belgium, and Colombia.



In 2019 and 2020, the fastest-growing markets for cleaning product imports into Brazil were China, Germany, and Chile. Procter & Gamble do Brazil SA, the largest company in Brazil, contributed 2.3% of the industry's total production value in 2021. Following COVID, Brazilians' buying preferences have substantially changed. They now want more cleaning supplies and larger, longer-lasting packaging, which is driving the industry.

Additionally, customers are turning to more practical solutions like degreasers and stain removers as maid services grow more expensive as a result of women entering the workforce, which is increasing the usage of cleaning products. Additionally, sales of uncommon products like bleach and cleaning concentrates have increased.



Increasing Awareness of Hygiene Post COVID-19 is Fueling the Market Growth



The primary motivator in the cleaning goods sector is public concern for health. Furthermore, a rise in COVID-19 cases has caused a global increase in hygiene awareness. As a result, demand for products including disinfectants, hand sanitizers, bathroom cleansers, detergents, washing powders, and floor and toilet cleaners increased massively.

People are becoming more aware of fundamental hygiene as a result of the rise in infectious diseases, which has greatly raised the demand for surface cleaning solutions. Disinfection products were unnecessary before the COVID-19 pandemic, but after that time, people have grown more aware of the advantages of maintaining good hygiene and cleanliness in the home.



Growing Use of Natural Products is Driving the Market Growth



Some of the chemicals used in cleaning products are causing consumers to become more health-conscious and cautious. They choose products made with natural ingredients that produce fewer carbon emissions during production and are, therefore, sustainable for the environment. In developed economies like the UK, USA, Canada, and Japan, eco-friendly cleaning solutions are therefore in demand.

The sector has seen a substantial change as a result of the increased interest in natural and organic products among consumers who want to protect the environment. The market is expected to grow due to the predicted drop in the use of abrasive chemicals.



High Prices Hindering the Market Growth



Cleaning products demand on the market is mostly influenced by price, particularly in less developed nations. The price of cleaning supplies is high because they are made using expensive chemicals. Additionally, the manufacturers have no choice but to spend more money on specific chemicals due to the severe government limitations placed on their use, which drives up the price of the final product.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Commercial Cleaning Products market.

Diversey, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

3M Company

The Clorox Company

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

Betco Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for natural products

Rise in Disinfectant products

Increase Awareness of Hygiene

Challenges

High Cost

Usage of Hazardous Chemicals

Market Trends & Developments

Increased Demand for Healthier Option

Increase in investment in Research & Development

Growing Product Advancement

Rapid Urbanization Leading to Changing Lifestyle

Increasing usage in Hospitality Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Commercial Cleaning Products Market

Key Segments Impacted

Key Regions Impacted

Key Countries Impacted

Key Distribution Channel Impacted

Report Scope:



Commercial Cleaning Products Market, By Product:

Laundry Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

General Cleaners

Toilet Cleaners

Glass Cleaners

Dishwashing & Kitchen Cleaners

Others

Commercial Cleaning Products Market, By End Use:

Healthcare

Education

Hotels/Lodging

Offices/Property Management

Others

Commercial Cleaning Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Distributor/Channel Sales

Direct/Institutional Sales

Online Retail

Cash & Carry Stores

Other Offline Retail Sales

Commercial Cleaning Products Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

