Mobilicom to Present at U.S. Special Operations Command’s SOF Week 2023

Event features new technologies specifically for Special Operations Forces warfighters

Mobilicom execs are set to meet with Special Operations Command officials to showcase Company’s battle-tested cybersecure end-to-end solutions for autonomous & uncrewed vehicles

SHOHAM, Israel, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company) (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will showcase its battle and field-tested portfolio of products and solutions to procurement specialists from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and other key decision makers at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida on May 8-11, 2023.

Mobilicom will present its advanced end-to-end cybersecure solutions for individual drones, drone fleets, robots, and autonomous vehicles that address the intensifying challenge of protecting Special Operations Forces warfighters and other valuable assets against cyberattacks without compromising functionality or performance .

The product presentations will be made in conjunction with Mistral, Mobilicom’s strategic collaborator in the U.S. market. Mistral, a prime contractor for the DOD, is integrating Mobilicom’s solutions into contract bids for its installed base of defense industry customers and partners.

Mobilicom will be meeting with high-ranking officials from the DOD including from Special Operations Command, as well as Program Executive Officers who are key in the U.S. military acquisition process. These Officers will be shown Mobilicom’s leading-edge technology which can be integrated into the DOD’s new development projects and programs

“Participating in SOF Week, a very high-profile military procurement event where the latest technologies are presented to key decision markers, is very much in line with our strategy to raise greater awareness around our products and build channels in the U.S. market.” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We are excited to showcase the advantages our cybersecure and autonomous solutions..”

Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week is hosted, in partnership with industry, by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics focussing primarily on targeting global small-size drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom is growing a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages include outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio is being deployed worldwide, and the Company derives revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services.

