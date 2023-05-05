Global Tendonitis Treatment Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Merck and Co, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, & Almatica Pharma

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tendonitis Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Therapy (Therapy v/s Surgery), By Condition (Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow, Pitcher's Elbow, Jumper's Knee, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

The growing demand for the best treatment with a low cost, along with increasing awareness about new therapies such as joint manipulation and physical therapy, will significantly increase the demand for the tendonitis treatment market across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing improvement of healthcare infrastructure for the treatment of bone disorders across the globe is further expected to increase the demand for tendonitis treatment, thereby fuelling market growth through 2027. Besides growing awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, people are looking for sports activities which will further be expected to support the tendonitis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, an increased number of sport-related injuries due to either trauma or overuse of muscles or joints, improper rehabilitation, and imbalanced training sessions are further expected to increase the demand for tendonitis treatment, thereby supporting market growth. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), in 2021, exercise equipment accounted for about 409,000 injuries, the most in any category of sports and recreation.



Increased Number of Sport-Related Injuries



The rapid increase in sport-related activities causing sport-related injuries is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Sports injuries can cause soft tissue injuries, which can be a major market driver across the globe.

The number of people choosing sports as their career or hobby and getting work opportunities in the field of sports has increased. Achilles tendinopathy affects 40% to 50% of competitive runners, according to a study by sports medicine experts from the University of Virginia and Duke University.

Tendonitis is becoming more common day by day in the population, and 5-10 cases per 100,000 population get affected, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Similarly, the number of patients are demanding physical therapy and minimally invasive surgeries, which will propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Stryker has launched the Citrelock Tendon Fixation Device system at the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society (AOFAS) annual meeting, which was held from 22-25 September 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, and designed to enable fixation without causing damage to the tendon during placement.



Growing Aging Population



Different types of chronic disorders are affecting people across the globe. In Tendonitis, a thick fibrous cord that connects muscle and bone becomes infected. The growing cases of Tendonitis, majorly among the aging population, are expected to enhance the demand for tendonitis treatment and boost the market growth during the forecast period.

There are an estimated 32.0 million tendon injuries reported each year on average across the globe. So, most of the patients who are injured due to accidents demand physical therapy, over-the-counter pain relievers, and surgical procedures, which will further propel the market growth during the forecast period. Eccentric strengthening is the main treatment for tendon disorders, so physical therapy is the first line of treatment for tendonitis, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

These are the major factor in the growth of the global Tendonitis Treatment Market in the forecast period. Every year in the U.S., about 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries each year due to sports injuries will enhance the demand for tendonitis treatment.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca Plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Almatica Pharma, Inc.

Report Scope:



Tendonitis Treatment Market, By Therapy:

Therapy

Surgery

Tendonitis Treatment Market, By Condition:

Tennis Elbow

Golfer's Elbow

Pitcher's Elbow

Jumper's Knee

Others

Tendonitis Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

