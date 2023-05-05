Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the Global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market- by Product Type ( Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers (Triglycerides, Esters, Others (Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Glyceryl Caprylate; Citric Acid; Polyglyceryl-6 Oleate; Sodium Surfactin)), Polyols (Mannitol, Sorbitol, Others (Lactitol, Isomalt, xylitol)), Carbohydrates (Sucrose, Dextrose, Starch, Others (Lactose, Cellolose, Fructose)) and Others), Type of Biologics (Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell Therapies and Specialty Excipients), Scale of Operation (Commercial, Research), Type of Biologics (Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell Therapies, and Other Biologics) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031.

"According to the latest published InsightAce Report, the global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing market was valued at US$ 1,259.8 Million in 2021 & expected to reach US$ 2,624.3 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2031".



Excipients are carrier substances that are useful in the formulation of biopharmaceuticals. They provide effective ingredient binding, improve drug stability in the dosage form, and alter API solubility. Minerals, sugar, corn, wheat, and other similar components make inert, repeatable excipients. They can increase production, lower operational expenses, and raise the caliber of the final output. Biologics' escalating popularity over time has caused a paradigm change in the healthcare sector. The US FDA has steadily increased the number of biopharmaceuticals it approves yearly, including gene treatments, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and monoclonal antibodies, only in the past ten years. Currently, over 8,000 biological pharmaceutical compounds are being tested in clinical settings across the globe.





The expanding uses of excipients increased market player efforts to create excipients for novel, high-quality drugs, increasing emphasis on developing novel drugs, rising rates of chronic diseases, expanding use of lipid and sucrose-based excipients, and technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Advancing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry are the primary factors driving the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market. The burden of producing drugs for biopharmaceutical companies to treat the affected individuals has increased due to the rising COVID instances. As a result, companies are placing a greater emphasis on quick drug development. Excipients work well and efficiently to improve the production of biopharmaceuticals. There is a growing need for biopharmaceutical excipients to produce novel and stabilized medications, which will lead to considerable development prospects throughout the projection period. However, throughout the projected period, market expansion may be hampered by the difficulties involved in medication manufacturing and the large capital expenditure needed.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing market ascribed to various elements, including important players, an increase in drug research, and a sizable population base. Collaborations between businesses in this area are being used to produce biopharmaceutical excipients. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth since the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, healthcare spending is increasing, and drug demand is rising. China and India are the two developing nations in this sector.

Recent Collaborations and Agreements in the Market:

In May 2023, Corden pharma has announced its initiation of oligonucleotide API production. Through two phases of organic capex, the strategic expansion will provide innovative biotech and pharma clients with a fully-integrated API to Drug Product service offering structured on a new Oligonucleotides Platform.

In Nov 2022, DFE Pharma and Azelis have announced an EMEA distribution agreement. This new partnership enabled Azelis to distribute exclusively the following DFE Pharma excipients: Nutracel, Pharmacel, and Pharmacel sMCC90, which are high-quality MCCs (microcrystalline cellulose) and co-processed MCCs (microcrystalline cellulose) used as fillers and binders in oral dosage forms. The agreement also covered the powerful disintegrant Primellose (sodium croscarmellose), which is used in oral dosage forms.

In Dec 2022, BASF Pharma Solutions, BASF's pharmaceutical division, stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had approved its pharmaceutical grade excipient, Soluplus, for the FDA's pilot programme for evaluating excipient innovation and modernization.

In April 2020, DFE Pharma recently introduced a new line of biopharmaceutical excipients to stabilize biologics. The highest purity excipients that can be utilized in the formulation are included in BioHale, a new spectrum of excipients. It is currently being developed and will be sold online. It contains BioHale Sucrose and BioHale Trehalose.

Major market players operating in the Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing market include

Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Market Segments

Global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Product Type, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers Triglycerides Esters Others (Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Glyceryl Caprylate; Citric Acid; Polyglyceryl-6 Oleate; Sodium Surfactin)

Polyols Mannitol Sorbitol Others (Lactitol, Isomalt, xylitol)

Carbohydrates Sucrose Dextrose Starch Others (Lactose, Cellolose, Fructose)

Specialty Excipients

Global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Type of Biologics, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell Therapies

Other Biologics

Global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Scale of Operation, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Commercial

Research

Global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2023-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





